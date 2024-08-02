Jaguar F-Pace SVR Fast Fleet test – seven months in the 542bhp V8 family hauler

When a big journey was on the cards the F‑Pace’s key was often earmarked. On jaunts across Germany it delivered on its performance credentials with a willingness to sit at high speeds on the autobahn with utter confidence for hours on end, making it the perfect alternative to tiresome short-haul air travel.

On poor surfaces its Pirelli P Zeros were a little chatty and on a road an XFR-S Sportbrake would devour without flinching, the F‑Pace SVR would need to call on its underpinnings to put in some overtime, but it rarely, if ever, felt out of its depth when all its performance potential was called upon. When pushed, GJX’s steering remained crystal clear and its willingness to change direction at pace was at the opposite end of the spectrum to others in its segment that have a habit of falling over at the end of every straight.

As it enters its seventh year of production, the F‑Pace still feels ahead of the field in terms of how it drives. Just as Porsche’s Macan and Aston Martin’s DBX feel engineered to the very best of their capability rather than to a cost, so does the F‑Pace. Our long-termer also showed just how useful it was when the driving experience was secondary to performing a utility role. Staff photographer Aston Parrott was reluctant to hand it back once he discovered just how good it was at chasing – and staying ahead of – a bunch of current supercars on a group test, while also being able to swallow his latest Nikon delivery. Those of us with families and furry friends marked it out as the getaway wagon of choice. Refreshingly gimmick-free, it just did stuff remarkably well and beyond all expectations.

With a rather old-school supercharged V8 as a power source, it meant every driver was a frequent visitor to a petrol forecourt thanks to its 23.2mpg average (ouch indeed). In today’s world of high used car prices, GJX would command a sticker price of £63,000 with an approved Jaguar dealer, down from its original price of £81,565 with options (£77,595 basic) when it was new 18 months ago. A new SVR today starts at £87,230 on the road, including the £2365 of first-year VED.

As with Jaguar’s F‑type, there’s a charm about the F‑Pace that draws you in and makes you think that perhaps these two are more Aston Martin than today’s batch of Aston Martins. There’s more grace about how they go about their tasks and they have far stronger GT credentials, which makes it even more perplexing that Jaguar finds itself in the frail position it currently does. The products certainly aren’t what’s letting it down.

Date acquired July 2022 Duration of test 7 months Total test mileage 9194 Overall mpg 23.2 Costs £0 Purchase price £81,565 Value today c£49,000

This story was first featured in evo issue 308.