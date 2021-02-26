Jaguar F-Pace SVR 2024 review – a brutal and charismatic fast SUV

There are still the same modes to choose from within the drive programme – but what happens when you now switch between those modes has a much more dramatic effect on the car’s dynamic personality. And in Dynamic mode, especially, it feels much more cohesive. Plus you can alter the characteristics of the drivetrain individually now far more easily to suit your mood, the conditions and so on.

The other big area of improvement is the isolation and damping of the drivetrain, which makes the SVR feel both more refined on the move and more urgent at the same time. Again, Jaguar’s SVO division has employed much of the know-how it gleaned when creating the Project 8, and transferred it almost lock-stock to the F-Pace.

On the road, the SVR isn’t as sophisticated as an Aston Martin DBX, but it has its own set of attributes that strike a delicate and nuanced balance between outright entertainment and GT-like touring ability. The F-Pace feels deftly set up for UK roads in a way few, if any, rivals can match. Behind the V8 engine, it's a vehicle that speaks not just of the quality of car Jaguar is capable of creating, but also the talent still inherent in British engineering.

Try and manhandle the SVR and it can get a bit ragged, but there’s a sweet spot somewhere below the limits of adhesion on turn-in and above the limits on corner exit. The coil-sprung suspension is also superbly calibrated, with a fine balance of spring rate and damper frequency that finds a near perfect compromise between body control and suppleness that just monsters UK roads – something we feel is accentuated even further by the no-cost option 21-inch wheels (22s are standard).

While this engine is hard to criticise and easy to like because of the amount of raw performance it endows the SVR with – and for the way it sounds – it feels old school nowadays. And the fact that the rest of the F-Pace SVR has become so good – great new steering, excellent body control, fine damping and drivetrain refinement, seriously strong brakes and so on – leaves the dear old V8 out in the cold even more obviously.

As Jaguar veers away from the combustion engine and its performance car heritage, the F-Pace SVR is a timely reminder that it still can compete at the top level. We’ve run one for the best part of 12 months and loved every second of our ‘ownership’, even revelling in some surprisingly good fuel consumption and flawless reliability. We just hope that the final and ultimate expression of a Jaguar performance car is not in the form of an SUV, as good as this one is.