Best performance SUVs 2025 – family-friendly supercars on stilts

The idea of a ‘driver’s SUV’ might sound like a total contradiction in terms, but the performance SUVs that have proliferated in recent years are mightily impressive machines in their own right. You only need a short drive in the likes of a Porsche Cayenne GTS, Aston Martin DBX707 or Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio to realise that these are cars that have earned their stripes, that have been engineered to sit proudly in dealers alongside 911s, Vantages and Giulias. The numbers they sell in and the profit margins they bring also help keep those more specialised, brand-defining models alive.

You can get anything done with globs of money and engineering mastery, which is why there’s now a Range Rover that’ll drift most of Portimao, and why there’s a five-seat four-door Lamborghini with an off-road ‘Terra’ mode. Between their titanic powertrains and new-age chassis hardware – from electronic anti-roll bars and active hydraulically-linked independently-controlled suspension to colossal brake packages – the reality is these are some of the most technically impressive and dynamically innovative performance cars on sale right now.

Of course, high-performance SUVs are always a compromise, and we’d much prefer this level of focus be put into more agreeable genres of sports car, but the market speaks, and as it stands it would almost seem foolish for a high-performance manufacturer to be without the financial liberation SUVs can provide.