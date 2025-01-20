Land Rover Defender Octa 2025 review – so much more than a ‘Defender SV’

Land Rover and its Special Vehicle Operations division could have made the Defender Octa a straight down the line, blinged-up super SUV with more power and bigger arches to rival the Mercedes-AMG G63, and the Nitra facility in Slovakia would have been lit day and night, building them to meet demand. Perhaps appropriately, though, it didn’t take the easy route, with the Defender Octa proving more akin to the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato and Porsche 911 Dakar, in terms of how richly detailed an engineering exercise it is and how an off road-ready vehicle can appeal to evo sensibilities. It’s turned Tarquin and Tabitha’s school run bus into an SAS-spec super truck, as we’ve discovered, first in France, with Editor-in-Chief Stuart Gallagher at the wheel and now on- and off-road in the Scottish borders.

Normally the argument against super SUVs is that they’re unnecessary. On the contrary, the Defender OCTA could be all the car someone could ever need. As confusing a concept as it might be, this £145,000, 626bhp off-roader impresses in its very unique way as much as a blue-blood sports car does.

There are, of course, many questions surrounding the Land Rover Defender Octa. You will undoubtedly have potentially just one of your own: why? Why build a 626bhp high performance version of a slab-sided, snub-nosed SUV aimed at the nuclear families of the UK’s upper-middle class. Conventional wisdom suggests that if you’re going to build a performance car you wouldn’t start with a Defender. Unless, of course, your team has previous where mad performance projects are concerned – see Jaguar Project 7 and Project 8 – and are stuck for something to do, with Range Rover Sport SV deliveries well underway, and have the father of the Ford Raptor, Jamal Hameedi, at the helm.