Land Rover Classic Defender V8 2024 review – driving a £190,000 Land Rover

Set it to a cruise and you notice it’s noticeably quieter inside, to the point that conversations are possible with normal voices at motorway speeds, rather than best carried out through intercom. We were told an NVH pack is being explored based on customer requests, if not currently deployed, meaning future builds could be even more refined. Refined of course, is a relative term... Look around you and while in shape everything in the cabin is still ‘old Defender’, it’s been glazed in swathes of soft touch leather. It’s still not a vehicle most humans will fit in with ease. The driver for instance will always find their outside arm has nowhere to go, pressed as you are up against the door, which has thicker, leatherbound door cards.

A few buttons carry over on the dash but in the 90 we drove, the door’s grab handles were the glorious aluminium anodised items. The high quality feel isn’t everywhere, mind. The Defender’s trim tolerances are the same as ever before, so throw all that leather in and you get a good amount of squeaking on most roads at most speeds. We’d forego the Recaro seats in the ‘urban’ car for the less incongruous premium chairs we sampled in the 90.

Let’s be real, here. By any objective measure, let alone the sensibilities common to the pages of evo, the Defender is as it always was, more a piece of agricultural equipment than the kind of motorcar we’ve become accustomed to over the last few decades. It’s just not good. But it is hilarious, life affirming, charming. It’s a car that will make obvious to even the greatest of Defender detractors, exactly why so many love them so deeply. We like the kinds of cars that cultivate that level of dedication and passion.

And precisely no one has expected anything different from the Works Bespoke Classic V8, including those who are taking the £200k+ plunge. They were always going to buy it and nothing we or anyone else had to say was ever going to change that. Power to them, I hope they get a new Defender OCTA to match.

Price and rivals

As above, the Classic Defender V8 starts from £190,000 for the 90, before VAT, or £199,000 for the 110. The cars we drove range from £243,836.12 on the road for the 90, to £262,540.87 for the ‘Urban’ 110. Given what it is, what it does, obvious rivals are in short supply. A Mercedes-AMG G63 is cut from distantly similar cloth but, in this company, doesn’t have anything like the same sense of humour. The same with the Ineos Grenadier – all of the compromise, none of the joy, very little of the authenticity. Similar guffaw-inducing oldschool, bespoke British built silliness is still available across the range over at Morgan. Our money would likely sooner go on a nicely specced Porsche 911 GT3 RS but then, you already knew that.