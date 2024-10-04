Lamborghini Urus SE 2024 review – Sant'Agata's super SUV goes hybrid 

On the stonking 23-inch alloys of this test car, the ride is never less than busy over urban surfaces, though it gains a more confident stride with speed. Pirelli has developed a bespoke P Zero compound across the range but says its character shifts in an upward sliding scale from comfort to commitment, and I suspect the softer focus of the 21s or 22s will be more welcome if this is an everyday proposition – as the Urus typically is for many of those loyal customers.

I doubt they’ll be able to resist another upgrade and they’ll find a heck of a lot to like here. The Urus SE represents the most tangible and worthy progression yet in the car’s six-year life. As for the rest of us? evo’s frequent criticism of the Urus has been its lack of subtlety, but the extra sophistication in its styling and nuance to its handling do make the SE the most agreeable version yet. Plug-in power has usefully broadened its repertoire.

Its already formidable weight and price just happen to swell in the process, while its 37 miles of electric range and honourable on-paper emissions don’t quite provide the sort of green cred you’ll shout about while parking it up. It’s a more efficient Lamborghini, but it’s not the messiah. ‘A Lamborghini is one of the most sustainable products as it will never be thrown away,’ says design chief Mitja Borkert. Well, at least not until the next upgrade arrives…

Price and rivals

Just like most of its rivals, the Lamborghini Urus SE is sold out for a good couple of years, but if you can get your hands on one you’ll pay from £208,000. This figure makes the new Urus significantly less expensive than the £313,220 Ferrari Purosangue, but its pure-combustion V12 powertrain will always have a draw that nothing else can match – if you’re looking for outright numbers though, the 715bhp Ferrari still can’t quite match the new Urus.

Step from Italy to the United Kingdom and you’ll find that the new Urus is a near-exact match for the Aston Martin DBX707 with its £205,000 price tag. Like the Ferrari, this too goes without hybrid assistance, but its pure-combustion V8 powertrain only manages a 697bhp output, putting it quite some way behind the Lamborghini on paper.

The likes of the Range Rover Sport SV and Mercedes-AMG G63 will save you some cash at £171,460 and £184,595 respectively, but Porsche’s Cayenne Coupe Turbo E-Hybrid is the driver’s choice of the bunch, and costs from £144,500.

Lamborghini Urus SE specs