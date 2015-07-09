Jaguar Project 7 (2015-2016) review – the peak of Jaguar's outgoing era?

The EPAS system was accurate but slightly light on feel. Despite the chassis digging in you don’t feel much grit through the steering wheel and so using that extra grip is a matter of learning to trust the car rather than feeling everything that the treadblocks have to give.

On the track the Project 7 impressed up to a point. Greater turn-in agility and mid-corner grip make you feel you can hustle it more without the grip just falling away… but it was still a pretty hefty thing and time-sapping understeer was never out of the question, followed by big oversteer on corner exit. It was no GT3 when new, that’s for sure. Nevertheless, Project 7 was a seriously enjoyable car and only endears more outside of contemporary comparison.

Jaguar Project 7 values and rivals

At £135,000 it was around £40,000 more than an F-Type R at the time of release, for which those lightweight seats and carbon-ceramics came as standard and of course, you got one of just 250 examples to be built. Consider also what this genre of roofless limited special would become and how expensive cars of its ilk would get – Ferrari Monza, Aston Martin V12 Speedster and McLaren Elva, anyone?

At the time we concluded however that the Project 7 could have gone further; More aggression, a more focused set-up. As was, it was certainly no pastiche. We wrote at the time of ‘hope’ that ‘any future F-Type SVR uses Project 7 as inspiration but pushes the car further and showcases SVR’s full potential’. Of course, we now know, the F-Type SVR was a more precise instrument thanks to its AWD, if not the GT3 rival that we’d perhaps hoped for.

Project 7 didn’t have rivals as such – as above it (along with the McLaren-Mercedes SLR Stirling Moss) pre-dated the wave of vastly more expensive limited roofless specials. We compared it to the contemporary AMG GTS and Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Roadster. But in reality, the people who bought it weren’t chosing between one or the other. Project 7 buyers were then and are today, collectors, to which objective comparison does not matter.

Incidentally, around £130-£140k is what you’ll pay for a Project 7 today, which is remarkable value given its scarcity.