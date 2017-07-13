Best Jaguars – big cats that defined the breed

Now that the Type 00 Concept has been revealed, Jaguar’s reinvention is at hand. Or at least, it’ll be at hand in around a year, when the first production car of this new premium EV era for the leaping cat arrives. Love it or lump it, there is a line in the sand between this concept and what’s to come, and the cars of Jaguar’s past. Looking back, we pick out a selection of our favourite models from that storied lineage.

Advertisement - Article continues below

> 'Jaguar’s rebrand isn’t the problem, its new cars will be'

It’s a company that’s been through a few iterations and transformations, not just since its foundation as SS Cars in 1933, but over the last few decades. Our list will focus primarily on evo era cars. That’s to say, it won’t start with the SS100 and finish with the Mark 10. That being said, we can’t not mention a few because it's off the back of the legacy these cars helped forge, that Jaguar can afford to be so bold today. The XKs were the top speed kings of their day and introduced the XK straight-six. The C-Type pioneered disc brakes, to Le Mans-winning effect. The D-Type stormed Le Mans making Jaguar the joint winningest marque around La Sarthe at the time of its last victory. The E-Type was the car that, upon seeing it, Enzo Ferrari proclaimed was the most beautiful ever made. The XJR-9 showed that Jaguar engines could still power a Le Mans win. It’s these cars and more that laid the foundations for a premium performance marque and a range of products that evo came to love over the years.

Jaguar XJ220

A significant landmark car in Jaguar’s history, the XJ220 supercar is still a legend today. By achieving 212.4 mph, it was the fastest production of all time until the McLaren F1 arrived.