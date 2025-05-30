This time,’ I think, as I dash through the rain towards the XJR‑15, ‘perhaps I won’t put the headset on.’ Reaching the sleek, RAF-blue supercar I swing open the thin little door and then slide across about a foot and a half of sill and seat, slotting my lanky legs beneath the curiously shaped Nardi steering wheel as I slither in and shut out the weather. It’s an entry that’s easier described than done.

Once ensconced, I feel like I’m sitting almost centrally in the car, not far from the driving position of a McLaren F1. Visibility is great and, surrounded by an airy, rain-spattered bubble canopy, I’m reminded of another supercar: a Zonda. The amount of bare carbon is reminiscent of a Pagani, too, although there is a considerably rougher, more race-car finish to the interior, with an exposed roll-cage and small, flip-down triangle cutouts in the side windows for ventilation. Not so much jewellery box as tool box.

Of course, it’s entirely reasonable that it should feel a little raw because 15 is based on 9. As in, the XJR‑9 that Messrs Lammers, Dumfries and Wallace took to victory at Le Mans in 1988. The 15 was built to celebrate their win and it certainly gives the feeling of a feral racing car that has received only the rudimentary basics of house training. The XJR‑15 had its own competition career too, albeit a brief single-make championship. But more of that in a bit.

The seats are formed from what look like growths on the rear bulkhead and are therefore fixed like those in a LaFerrari or Gumpert Apollo. The grey leather-covered padding adds a surprising amount of comfort, but the four-point harnesses bring you straight back to thoughts of Le Mans. As would the matching blue headset if put on but, as mentioned, this time, just out of curiosity, I’m going to leave the cans clamping the small headrest behind me.