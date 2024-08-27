Abarth 695 75 Anniversario edition 2024 review – a fitting send-off for Abarth’s hot supermini?

The shift action of the five-speed ’box isn’t the sweetest, but the light throw means you can flick it quickly around the gate to keep the motor in its sweet zone. Do so and the 695 is a genuinely fast little car, punching up the road with the wheel tugging at your hands. It feels livelier again if you press the Sport button, which sharpens the engine response considerably and seems to condense the throttle curve to the first half of the pedal’s travel. There’s more progression in normal mode, making it easier to modulate around the boost and work against the traction control, which can’t be fully switched off.

As consolation, the Abarth gets a TTC (Torque Transfer Control) system which brakes the inside wheel to control wheelspin, rather than just cutting the power. If you drive to the limits of the front end you can feel it working subtly as you apply the power mid-corner, holding the car a little tighter through to the exit. Be more aggressive and the Abarth defaults to a nose-led balance, and an aggressive lift or trailing brake does nothing to change that. Given how energetic the rest of the car feels, it’s a shame that there isn’t the ability to influence the balance through a corner.

Instead, the Abarth responds best to a calmer driving style. With more measured inputs the traction control intervenes more subtly and you focus on carrying momentum and smoothly bleeding on and off the brakes (which are by Brembo and have solid feel and progression). Even when you relax in this way the infectious energy remains, and the Abarth still puts a smile on your face.

Price and rivals

Those giggles don’t come cheap, however, with the 75 Anniversario costing £32,930. With that said, the small petrol hot hatch market is shrinking, and the Abarth doesn’t have to compete with the stand-out players it once did – namely the Ford Fiesta ST and Hyundai i20 N.

Of the remaining contenders, you have a choice of Mini’s £27,550 Cooper S, the Volkswagen Polo GTI (£30,195) and the Peugeot 208 GT (£28,810). The Mini and Volkswagen are more grown up and more powerful than the 695, but the 208 GT lacks the effervescent character of a true hot supermini.

Just 1368 75 Anniversario editions will be available (referencing the capacity of the engine), and Abarth is currently shifting existing stock before the 595 and 695 go off sale for good. £33k for a 500-based car is a tough pill to swallow, but as we found out after running one on our Fast Fleet, the 695 has a uniquely honest and lovable character that’s hard to find anywhere else these days. Although it’s difficult to justify as a rational purchase, we’d understand if the Abarth’s emotional pull is enough to put one on your driveway.