The petrol-powered Abarth 500 has been discontinued after 16 years

After a long and illustrious 16-year run, Abarth has confirmed that production of the petrol-powered Abarth 500, the 595, has concluded. The move comes as the marque prepares to introduce its electric Abarth 600e at the end of the year and divert away from ICE powertrains.

As well as being one of the longest-serving models in the segment, the ICE-powered Abarth 500 is one of the last to bow out. It’s only the latest in a number of small hot hatch discontinuations, following the Hyundai i20 N earlier this year and the Ford Fiesta ST last year.

Though dealers will be offering new Abarth 500s until the end of the year, sales demand is expected to be satisfied by existing stock. Confirmation of the petrol-powered Abarth 500 going out of production comes only months after the introduction of the 695 75 Anniversario limited edition model, of which 1368 units were set to be made.

In an official statement, an Abarth representative said: ‘In readiness for launch of Abarth 600e, production of ICE versions of Abarth 500 have closed with current demand satisfied from stock.’

That means the only Abarth 500 you can order now is the less powerful, heavier, all-electric Abarth 500e. This is in spite of sibling marque Fiat’s imminent backpedal on electric-only products, with slower-than-anticipated sales of the 500e prompting the introduction of an ICE hybrid next year.

The current (last-generation) hybrid 500, which has been sold alongside the 500e until this point, will also be going out of production. Unlike the Abarth, though, it will have a new like-for-like model taking its place.