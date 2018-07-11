In typical VW style, though, all the touchpoints are almost perfect. The driving position is good overall, with plenty of adjustment in the steering. The high-mounted infotainment system is also placed in exactly the right position, close to the driver’s eyeline and without looking like an afterthought, as is the case with most floating screens.

Price, rivals and buying guide

Prices for a new Polo have grown over the past few years, if not as much as you’d think. Five years ago the Polo GTI started from £28,905, while today you’ll pay a minimum of £31,415. Our test car with a few options was £33,620, which included heated seats (£355), ‘Faro’ alloy wheels (£575) and a rear-view camera (£380).

Current rivals are few but do exist – Mini’s John Cooper Works hatch remains with petrol power but rides even more aggressively than the Polo, to an almost unacceptable extent. Skoda’s recently-released Fabia 130 isn’t far off price wise at £29,995 but is 30bhp and some suspension tech down on the Polo, though it might be the one we’d have of two. The real answer? Go used and get a Ford Fiesta ST or Hyundai i20 N.

Speaking of used, this generation of Polo GTI has been with us since 2017 now, so there’s a whole used market to consider when looking at one. As of the time of writing (January 2026), dog-eared pre-facelift examples with plenty of miles are dangerously close to the £10,000 mark. Facelifts (2022 onwards) with under 40,000 miles can be had for under £20,000.

In 2023 Volkswagen introduced the Polo GTI Edition 25, celebrating 25 years since the Polo GTI’s 1998 introduction, replete with a subtle livery, Adelaide alloy wheels and ‘25’ badging. It’ll set you back upwards of £25,000 in the used market.

Things to look out for? Well, it’s a small hot hatch, so in spite of its reserved appearance and driving experience, it’s likely many will have been driven hard, so check for comprehensive service history. As above, look out for issues with brittle plastics in the cooling system and be sure the DSG is in good health. Life in the tyres and brakes, as well as the tyres being a reputable brand and an acceptable age, will indicate well if the car’s been cared for.