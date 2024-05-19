2025 Mini John Cooper Works gets design tweaks but no more power

Mini launched its first ever all-electric John Cooper Works hot hatch earlier this month, but for those who still suffer from range and/or charging anxiety, or simply prefer their performance to be delivered from high octane rather than kilowatts, there is now an alternative. Receiving chassis upgrades and the same design changes as the rest of the range, the new four-cylinder petrol engined JCW is now available to order in both hatchback and convertible forms, with prices starting from £31,200 and £35,200 respectively, with first deliveries set for early 2025.

While it might look fresh on the outside, what lies under the JCW’s new skin is not. Mini has opted to stick with the same 2-litre turbocharged B48 four-cylinder and dual-clutch transmission as before, producing an identical 228bhp, 26bhp down on the JCW Electric. What it has gained is a strong 44lb ft bump in torque, not that this has enhanced it 0-62mph time, which remains at 6.1sec, two tenths slower than the electric variant – the convertible’s extra weight knocks it back to 6.4sec and 152mph (3mph behind the hatch).

Details on the exact changes to the car’s chassis haven’t been disclosed, but Mini is hanging onto the ‘go-kart handling’ term for another generation, so expect geometry changes to be at the heart of the enhancements.