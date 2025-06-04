The rest of the car has a similarly tetchy, keen feel. You can configure the powertrain response, steering weight and DSC settings within that central screen, and in its most dynamic Go Kart mode, the JCW is quite unruly. Dump the full 251lb ft to the front wheels and the wheel starts pulling at your hands, and in the dry with the traction control off, wheelspin can carry right up to 40mph. A more measured right foot helps get the power down, and once through that initial slip the JCW feels quick, sprightly and urgent up to motorway speeds. It’s not the neck snapping thrust we’ve grown used to from some performance EVs, but it’s about the right level of performance for a hot hatch, and more power would probably give the chassis too much to deal with. It’s frantic as it is.

Things improve on smooth roads. Without so many bumps and flashes of wheelspin to distract you you can hone in on the Mini’s fundamentals – it’s a sharp, grippy and surprisingly playful car. The steering, though gloopy in its weighting, is quick and points the nose into corners sharply. You’re conscious there’s a chunk of mass beneath you, but it’s concentrated low in the car, so the JCW doesn’t lazily fall onto its outer wheels on turn in. Be aggressive and there’s scope to play with the Mini’s balance, too. Hold the brakes into a corner and the rear loosens up, the car pivoting around its nose in typical hot hatch style and setting up for a straighter exit, riding out some torque steer. It’s no Fiesta ST – it’s far from as delicate or poised across the ground – but you sense that Mini has tried to engineer a sense of fun into the JCW. It’s just gone a step (or three) too far in how tense, busy and unyielding it is.

To that end, it’s a car with a more vibrant and frenetic character than the A290, but a much smaller window of capability. The Alpine is a more mature, accomplished and rounded hatch, more enjoyable more of the time. The Mini would get closer if it was less busy and more nuanced, making it more livable and leaving you to enjoy the fun, playful handling that does reveal itself in the right conditions. Losing 200kg wouldn’t hurt, either.

Price and rivals

Electric hot hatches are flooding in left right and centre, but at £35,455, the JCW’s closest competitor is Alpine’s A290. You need to opt for the £36,000 GT Performance model to get the most powerful 217bhp motor, and though it’s outgunned by the Mini on paper, the A290 is a more sophisticated, satisfying all-round hatch – if lacking the edge of a truly hot one.

Lower down the food chain there’s Abarth’s 500e, which offers 150bhp in a feisty, £30k package. Its bigger brother, the 600e, is a closer match to the Mini on price at £36,985, and comes with a healthier 237bhp motor.

From the dark side of petrol power, there’s the £30,740, 204bhp Volkswagen Polo GTI to choose from, as well as Mini’s own petrol JCW hatch at £33,815. But be warned – it’s no less unruly than the EV.