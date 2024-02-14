MG4 XPower review – the price-to-performance king

9 Evo rating Price from £36,495 Price-to-performance ratio Does its best work in a straight line

MG has big plans under the ownership of Chinese firm SAIC, and we're not just talking about run-of-the-mill crossovers and EVs. With its halo sports car – the Cyberster – and the revival of the XPower badge, new-age MG is aiming to tap into the hearts, minds and wallets of enthusiasts. It may not have the same ring to it as AMG or RS, but XPower is a name with real provenance. Delve into the evo archive and the last XPower model we featured was the wild V8-engined SV-R (tested by Rowan Atkinson, no less), and before that the badge appeared on BTCC cars and Le Mans racers. This time, it’s being applied to the MG4 – the electric Volkswagen ID.3-rivalling hatch which has already impressed us in standard guise. The base MG4 is great value at £26,995, and the XPower’s price-to-performance ratio is outstanding. For £36,495 – or £795 more than a basic ID.3 – you get a 429bhp dual electric motor setup in place of the standard car’s single rear unit, which is good for a 0-62mph time of 3.8sec. This makes it among the most accelerative hot hatches available, and we can’t think of anything more powerful for less money. Drawing from the same 64kWh battery as Long Range MG4s, the XPower claims to achieve 239 miles from a charge (we saw more like 160-180 miles, albeit in bitterly cold conditions).