Best electric cars 2025 – great EVs from hot hatches to supercars

It’s no longer a case of if but when electric cars become the mainstream, taking over daily driver duties without any tailpipe emissions. Many have made the switch thanks to the performance benefits, refinement and on-paper green credentials of electric cars, and emissions regulations and government ICE bans mean that EVs will become even more widespread in the new car market in the future.

Yet for some who take pleasure from driving, the electric car has long been seen as a threat, lacking the sound and emotional characteristics that come from combustion engines. The good news is there may still be a place for traditional performance cars in our electrically-driven future thanks to synthetic fuels, even if the majority of our day-to-day movements will be handled by batteries.

So, with manufacturers now getting the hang of battery electric vehicles, and some of the biggest names creating some very impressive new models, which are evo’s current favourite EVs? From sports saloons, hot hatches to crossovers and hypercars, we’ve listed the best models on sale in 2025 below.

Top ten best electric cars 2025

Porsche Taycan

The Porsche Taycan has had a while to mature into the marketplace since it launched in 2019, and in the process it's become one of the very best electric cars on sale. Having received comprehensive updates to its powertrain, battery tech and chassis this year, the Taycan is now almost without weakness (ignoring question marks over residual values, that is...).