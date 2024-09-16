Audi e-tron GT 2024 review – more than a Taycan in different clothes?

It's a dark, chilly evening, the road is wet, and we're riding shotgun with Audi chassis engineer Carsten Jablonowski, who's fiddling with drive modes in the new RS e-tron GT Performance. He finds Dynamic, rolls to a halt and prepares for a launch control start. As he holds the car on the brakes and pushes the throttle, it feels like the combined 912bhp from the electric motors is twisting the driveshafts. After a moment of anticipation, the e-tron snaps forward with almost surreal force, the wine from the motors quivering as the wheels spin and scrabble for grip. They continue to spin beyond 50mph, but somehow the car is still violently accelerating and continues to do so beyond the 62mph benchmark. Then a number pops up on the dash: 2.8 seconds. That’s how long the e-tron took to reach 62mph while struggling for traction on a bumpy, greasy surface.

That’s quite astonishing, but also predictable. We’re used to intergalactic speed from EVs of this calibre, and while the new e-tron GT is on a completely different level of performance compared to its predecessor (the old RS e-tron GT ‘only’ had 636bhp), it also needs to move the game on in other areas. Specifically, in areas that actually matter in the real world, such as the way it drives, electric range and charging speed, because a launch control start is something you’ll do once or twice and probably never again.

The new car might look similar on the surface, but this is about as comprehensive as mid-life updates get. Like the original, it’s based on the same J1 platform as the Porsche Taycan, but improvements to the GT’s battery and powertrain technology have brought the package bang up to date, and in line with the newly-facelifted Taycan.