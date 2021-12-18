The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been around for a fair few years now, and while the market has since been flooded with endless alternatives, the 5 is still as strong an option as ever. A recent facelift made sure it stayed up-to-speed with its closest rivals, but if we’re very honest, it never fell far behind. Its blocky ‘80s Delta Integrale-esque design stands up almost half a decade on, and its stats are still a match for the very best in its class.

Its underpinnings are shared with the popular Kia EV6, one of the most impressive ‘ordinary’ EVs we’ve driven, but in the Ioniq 5 are offered in a more diverse range of options with two different battery packs, and both single or dual-motor configurations. In 2025, buyers have the option of either a 63kWh battery pack combined with a single RWD motor option, or a larger 84kWh battery pack in rear or all-wheel drive.

While it might look roughly the size of a Volkswagen Golf-sized hatchback, the Ioniq 5 is more akin to a midsize SUV at 4635mm in overall length, with 3000mm of that being in the wheelbase – that’s 88mm longer than a last-gen Range Rover for reference, and it feels it. The result is more interior space than you’d ever expect, though, something Hyundai’s interior designers have only exaggerated with the flat floor and almost open-plan layout of the seating.

Interior and tech

As bold as its exterior design might be, the interior doesn’t have quite the same flair. The sense of space makes it an excellent tool day-to-day for those with the means to run an EV in such a way (that sliding centre console is genius), but it does lack the character of some rivals. The rounded corners of everything from the dash to the steering wheel give it a dated aesthetic, with the flat, featureless door cards uninspiring – it’s form over function.