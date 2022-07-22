Range Rover 2025 review – there’s no need to go electric

As a car that’s not refreshed wholesale all that often, the Range Rover has to be versatile. Never before has that been more difficult, given the changeable industry and market conditions of the moment. Back when the current car first debuted, an electric Range Rover would have been a boon. Now, as the Range Rover Electric’s actual debut looms, the ship seems for now at least, to have temporarily sailed.

How the market will receive it once it goes on sale will be interesting to observe, but it almost doesn’t matter. Why? Because the range as it stands – suitably expanded since the L460’s 2022 debut – really couldn’t speak to the market’s current demands any better. Save for being a little more affordable but then, that’s what the Velar and Sport are for – the Range Rover has pushed well upmarket now, remember. There really is a Range Rover for (almost) all occasions. At least, that’s what we’ve found.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Are you a third-generation Range Rover driver and money is no object? Step right into a P615 V8-engined Range Rover SV, sir. Are you a company car buyer but not ready for an electric car, or just an efficiency conscious driver? Well, the plug-in hybrids will suit you down to the ground. Are you tempted by something like a Bentayga or Cullinan but find them a bit ostentatious and excessively expensive? The Range Rover should be all the luxury car you ever need, but for less folding money and with a more palatable face.

Engine, transmission and technical highlights

The current Range Rover is built around an aluminium monocoque on a platform it shares with the Range Rover Sport. Compared to the fourth-generation car it replaced, however, there’s more steel in the mix, forming transverse rings around the shell at the A-, C- and D-pillars and looping the front door openings, boosting rigidity to the benefit of suspension location and refinement.