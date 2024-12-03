Range Rover Sport P530 Fast Fleet test – 15,000 miles in the 523bhp SUV

It couldn’t be more different to all those months the Sport spent gliding around the United Kingdom. It smoothed commutes, covered thousands of motorway miles, survived the worst potholes we’ve ever fallen into, and was the perfect companion when landing at an airport after a 26-hour flight with the M25 still to tackle. This is why such cars are so popular. Space, luxury and a sense of unbreakable on-road security (stop laughing, I’ll come onto the ‘S’ word) are far bigger priorities for far more people than granular steering feel and on-the-limit tyre grip.

One area of technology that Land Rover was very keen for us to utilise was the security features. This meant not using the InControl Remote App or the keyless system to lock the car, but instead double-pressing the key fob and waiting for the audible beep. This kills the signal from the car to the key, preventing it from being intercepted and someone helping themselves when you’ve walked away. To date Land Rover has spent north of £15million on security updates to its vehicles, and as a result the latest line-up is proving far less vulnerable to those who prefer to secure their car by nefarious means.

Being an early First Edition meant our car’s interior still had some physical buttons – I’m not sure why Land Rover has decided to remove them on later models. It also meant poor levels of wind noise around the header rail, and for some reason the HVAC system would blow cold air for prolonged periods at random moments for no fathomable reason. All have been cured on later examples we have driven.

Truth be told, a D300 Sport makes far more sense as a daily driver than the P530, doubling the fuel efficiency for no real drop off in performance, but the 523bhp BMW-sourced V8 has a delicious mid-range surge the diesel can never match. Either way, there’s no denying why cars such as the Range Rover Sport have such strong appeal to so many. They may be a blight on our roads for some, but their appeal isn’t waning anytime soon. After 15,000 miles I can understand why.

Date acquired November 2023 Duration of test 7 months Total test mileage 14,901 Overall mpg 19.1 Costs £0 Purchase price £119,675 Value today c£90,000

This story was first featured in evo issue 325.