evo Car of the Year: every winner since 1998

All eyes are peeled when it comes time for evo Car of the year to drop through letterboxes and land on newsstands. Since 1998 it’s been a must-read for enthusiasts to find out which of the latest and very best performance cars, from hot hatches to supercars, has distinguished itself in the year’s toughest test.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s nothing like gathering performance cars great and small, most ordinarily incomparable, to really bring their idiosyncrasies and abundant talents (or lack thereof in some cases) into sharp focus. eCoty always brings surprises, revelatory drives and more than a few laughs. We hope as much has come across to our readers over the years.

Last year marked 25 years since evo first set up shop and as such, the evo Car of the Year test came some 25 years on from the very first in 1998. Over the following two decades eCoty has become a benchmark for this magazine, for the industry and, most importantly, for you the reader. You haven’t always agreed with our choices, you’ve certainly made your feelings felt about some of the winners and have quite rightly let us know when we got it all wrong. How cars have changed since then we don’t think anyone on that North Wales test could have predicted all those years ago.