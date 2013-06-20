Porsche 911 GT3 group test – 996 takes on 997

The 996 GT3 was launched in 1999, and when you first fall down into its distinctive winged seats it feels every single one of its 14 years. Forget that the 996 interior in general is a little bit crummy – in the context of a car that listed a roll-cage amongst its options, that seems wholly irrelevant – it’s the scale of the original GT3 that is almost shocking. It’s tiny. The ’screen is upright, the door trims are thin, the side glass almost seems to press against your right cheek, while your other cheeks skim the road surface. The narrowness, particularly, really gives the 996 the feel of a classic car. So you twist the small, convenient old-fashioned key in the ignition barrel and the 3.6-litre flat-six starts with an initial burst of energy and then clatters and rattles at a grumpy idle. It’s nothing like as loud as the later GT3s with their trick exhaust valves open but I love the unreconstructed trebly thrashing.

With that noise tingling and pulsating through the seat and because you sit so low, this GT3 certainly feels special before it’s even turned a wheel. It gets better though – and you know it will as soon as you slot first and roll away with a little flare of revs. The gearbox itself has a slightly loose action, almost like it’s not really connected to anything mechanical. However, although the other controls share the ’box’s surprisingly light weighting, they feel rigidly connected to the chassis and immediately the car announces its rare precision. There’s not an ounce of play or flab here. For the first few miles you’re in wonderment of the suppleness of the damping and the minimal input and effort required to make the car respond with exacting accuracy. From the outside the 996 GT3 looks so low and so tough, you almost expect a combative driving experience. The reality is less taxing but utterly enthralling: it feels light, alert and incredibly nimble.

In one sense the 996 does drive as it looks – that narrowness is starkly evident by the way you can place it so easily on the road but also because the sheer mechanical grip you expect isn’t really there. There’s little understeer, but the tail always seems to be skipping and slipping and needs constant attention on these bumpy roads. In fast turns you don’t really correct the car but the way it always takes on a little angle really gets and keeps your attention. So it feels incredibly agile, perhaps almost too flighty if you’re not used to 911s, but the way you quickly adapt to its balance and learn to drive it right at the point where it is moving around is a testament to the incredible feel that courses through the entire car. The steering is just delicious, so good that it almost feels like sensory overload at first, and the progression of the chassis, the way the front picks up and the rears dig in on corner exit while the steering wheel jigs and fizzes in your hands, is just so intuitive. Aside from being too easily deflected by mid-corner bumps, the 996 GT3 just feels incredibly simple to drive.