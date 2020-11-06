Porsche 911 GT3 (996, 1999-2005) review – the purest GT3 of them all?

It’s subtle stuff, but you’re never not aware of the physics in action, which is what separates 911s from other cars. Coax or cajole, steer by sleight of hand or sling it in, not only does the GT3 react and respond accordingly, but it feels appropriate.

The major difference is that you are engaged and enjoying yourself at lower speeds. This may sound like I’ve become an old fogey, but stepping back into the late-’90s is a reminder that you used to be able to get pleasingly close to a fast car’s limits without it being an exercise in jeopardy. What this doesn’t acknowledge is the 991 Gen 2 GT3’s utterly addictive speed and attitude. It has a sweaty-palmed, heart-pounding pace this Mk1 996 can only dream of. If I’m honest, the progenitor has little of that ferocity, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss that. But taken in isolation the old car is a joy, because it lets you work it harder more of the time.

While Dean captures our statics images it gives me a chance to pause and consider that the above is a quality I have always associated with the Mk1 GT3. The speed and sharpness it possessed at launch may now be paler and less impressive in the context of 2020’s extraordinarily fast machines, but I have had some of the best drives of my life in these cars. Because of what they do and how they do it, and also for what they represent and what they ultimately unlocked within Porsche. In many respects the original GT3 could be seen as something of a talisman for Porsche. It was born in troubled times, but when production ceased in 2001, some 1868 cars had been built – roughly six times the initial forecast by Porsche’s marketing and sales team. Having exceeded expectations by such a margin, Kristen knew if the costs could be kept in check, Porsche boss Wendelin Wiedeking would not only sign off on development of a Gen 2 GT3, but he would want it to go to the United States. Given the Gen 1 never crossed the pond, this was a pivotal moment in the future of fast Porsches.

Few could have predicted just how remarkable the GT models shaped by the Motorsport Department would go on to become. Nor could anyone have truly imagined that the Cayenne and its spin-offs would have an even greater transformational effect on the complexion of Porsche’s business – and its profitability – than the Boxster and 996 for which Porsche reinvented itself to make possible.

Twenty years down the road, Porsche is an SUV maker by sales volume, but remains a proud sports car maker by instinct, intent and achievement. The manifestation of that is the GT3. It may not possess the incendiary performance of its faster and ever-more focused descendants, but the Mk1 996 GT3’s enduring legacy is that it paved the way for their very existence. For this alone it deserves to be celebrated, but you only have to drive it to appreciate the rightness of the recipe it pioneered.

Porsche 911 GT3 (996.1) specs