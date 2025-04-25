On the lowered PASM Sport suspension, that sensation is enhanced further. There’s more of an edge to the ride but it’s not jarring on these roads (gnarly UK tarmac might be a different story), and the payoff is more poise and control, the S settling quickly and flowing precisely through fast corners. Eventually you do find the limit, and some classic 911 traits, but you need to go looking for them. The rear is so hooked up that the nose can unload and edge wide under power, but you can unstick it with aggressive steering and throttle inputs – more easily than you can in a Carrera. Even when breaking traction there’s a sense of huge forward propulsion and the rear quickly nips back into line once grip is regained. An M4 is more wild and happier to indulge when you want to play, but there’s something to be said for the 911’s more subtle and nuanced approach.

When you back off the S plays the everyday role as well as a Carrera, if not better, thanks to the extra torque and flexibility of the engine. It starts pulling from as little as 2000rpm and settles into a calm stride on the motorway, and remains rock steady at autobahn speeds. The cabin is easy to get along with too, with an excellent driving position and intuitive tech. It’s missing some character from older models, though, with the outgoing car’s analogue rev counter being replaced by a fully digital panel and an apologetic gear selector switch in place of the pistol grip lever from 991s and modern GT models.

Perhaps the biggest test for the Carrera S comes from elsewhere in the range. Yes, it's faster and better equipped than a Carrera, but extra power isn’t what the base car needs to come alive. A bit more edge, feedback and involvement is what takes it from a competent sports car to a truly absorbing one, and that’s what the lighter, manual Carrera T delivers – for £5k less than the S. As it stands, it’s hard to fault the S as an everyday sports car, but it’s equally difficult to ignore the fact that the base Carrera does a similar job for a lot less.

Price and rivals

The Carrera S comes within a whisker of the M4 CS, which starts at £122,685. The M4 is a more brutal, extroverted car than the 911 – more powerful too, with a thumping 543bhp straight-six. It couldn’t be more different in character, with a sophisticated xDrive four-wheel drive system that offers a wide window of adjustability, and a pure rear-drive mode.

Beyond that, there aren’t many directly comparable rivals in terms of price. The Lotus Emira, for instance, starts from £92,500 in manual V6 form, while the Mercedes-AMG GT – traditionally a direct 911 rival – sits either side of the Carrera S in four-cylinder GT43 (£111,535) and V8 GT55 (£148,300) forms. Aston Martin’s Vantage, meanwhile, has moved up a class, now costing from £165,000.