From the outside, the GTS can be told apart from other Carreras by its darkened headlights and black trim, a theme that’s repeated in the interior. There’s lots of faux-suede ‘RaceTex’ trim in there, including on the nicely tactile-feeling steering wheel. This car also has colour-contrast stitching, seatbelts and embroidered headrests along with extra carbon trim as part of the pricey £3233 GTS Interior Package.

You get a choice of wheels, from either the Carrera S, Turbo S or 718 Spyder RS, all measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 at the rear. Our car has the Turbo S wheels finished in satin black.

The 992.1 GTS could be had with manual or PDK transmissions, coupe, cabriolet or Targa bodies and rear- or all-wheel drive. Our car is in very evo form: a rear-drive, manual coupe. The manual gearbox is the same seven-speed unit available in the Carrera S, but with a slightly shorter stick for a snappier shift. Once warmed up (which doesn’t take long), it’s lovely, with a short throw and a strong, spring-loaded action and cleverly calibrated gates that make it difficult to wrong-slot.

This car’s all the more evo as it’s fitted with the Lightweight Package. Costing £6834, it deletes the rear seats along with some of the sound-insulation, fits thinner glass and a lightweight battery, and adds different, more aerodynamic underbody panelling. It also includes rear-wheel steering, which ironically adds a little weight, of course. Total weight saving is 25kg, taking the kerb weight below 1500kg. Some of that saving comes from the carbon-shell bucket seats, which would normally be a £4356 option on their own (and the rear-steer £1830). I find their fixed-back position slightly uncomfortably bolt-upright and they pin my shoulders in a little, but they look terrific and may prove great for track work; the 911 already has a bit of track time booked in its diary. If you don’t mind giving away a couple of kilos, you can get the Lightweight Package with regular electric sports seats in place of the buckets.

With the aforementioned options plus Ice Grey metallic paint (£2207), a parking camera system (£533), Bose surround sound (£1152) and a number of other options besides, this car totals £139,333.

Older GTS models have felt like a Carrera S with a sweet dusting of options, rather than a 911 with a personality all of their own. Specced as it is, this car feels more like the latter. It’s going to be fascinating to get to know it properly, and find out if it could be a more affordable (and available) alternative to a GT3 – or if a Carrera S with a carefully chosen set of options would actually be a more useable alternative. Whatever happens, it’s aced its audition.

Date acquired December 2023 Total mileage 2092 Overall mpg 23.3 Costs this month £0

This story was first featured in evo issue 319.