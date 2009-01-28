Now take a breath off the throttle – no need to snap it closed – and balance is restored, then slowly swings the other way. This, right here, when the car feels almost weightless and in stasis, waiting for your next command, is pure 911 and pure heaven. It comes from the cohesiveness I mentioned earlier and the feeling that a million miles have been covered before you, right in this zone, by seriously talented people who know what makes a driver’s car special.

Pour in some more power – the engine really starts to bite over 4500rpm or so and gets more and more impressive as it zings around to the 7300rpm limiter – and the rear simply arcs around, so in tune with your throttle inputs, and the steering seems to fall onto the perfect amount of corrective lock. It’s so easy and fluid but never feels toy-like or inconsequential. You’re dictating every millimetre without stress or sweat but somehow it still feels like a game with high stakes. That’s the real magic of the 996: fast enough to thrill yet so accessible that every drive is peppered with moments of unforgettable action.

Even the rangey, lightweight-feeling six-speed ’box comes good at speed. There isn’t the deep mechanical connection of a short-action, ultra-precise shift – the sort you’d find in the Cayman GT4 or a new GT3, for example – but it’s so quick and easy to use and pretty soon you’re batting it around just for fun. Of course, judged by today’s standards the flat-six really does require work to extract its best. We’re so used to huge, turbo-enabled torque that comes on strong and sticks around for the meat of the rev range that it takes time to readjust to a car that needs revs to really fly. It’s no chore, though. In fact, you wonder quite who decided that a torque plateau from 1500 to 5000rpm was a good idea in the first place. Feeling the engine work through all its phases, its voice morphing in pitch and intensity and power inexorably building until the final rush to the limiter, beats the instant gratification of a fat slug of torque, that’s for sure. Overall, it’s safe to say that the 996 Carrera still stacks up today.

evo eras 1990s test – revisiting the Porsche 911 Carrera (996)

‘It’s the eternal 911 conundrum, that each generation brings quantifiable objective improvements, yet also a yearning for its rawer, quirkier, more distinctive predecessors, a sense that something has been lost.