The scenery of the Cairngorms, normally unparalleled in its beauty, has some almost unheard of competition. It’s in the form of an unfashionably small, low, red projectile traversing it, that’s disarmingly handsome: as far as the subjects of ‘Icon’ features go, few are more worthy than Ferrari’s glorious F355 – a pivotal machine in the history of the most famous car company of them all. And where better to get under its skin than the Old military Road, a spectacular ribbon of asphalt that runs up the spine of this National Park. It has everything you’ve ever dreamed of in a road.

“Want One”, screamed the cover of the July 1994 issue of Performance Car magazine (evo’s forefather) as it clanked through our letter box. I reached it before the dog, clocked the “Ferrari’s £84,000 bargain” sub-heading with mouth agape, then ruefully pondered on it as I read and re-read the feature aboard the school bus bound for secondary school.

From that day onwards, I have lusted after this relatively simple supercar, watching values plummet but remain far out of reach, and then seeing prices accelerate away once again. Despite these towering expectations, driving one has never been a disappointment. Today, on this road, I’m genuinely fearful the needle on the evo meter might bend and break against the stop.

Ferrari F355 in detail

The root of the F355 story is one of motoring’s eternal pub-talk favourites: the Ferrari 348 was a rotter. Now, I’m not saying those early 348 TBs weren’t poor, but like a lot of performance car history, perceived truths become distilled and streamlined into a simple narrative all too comfortable to repeat.