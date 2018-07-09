Ferrari 812 Superfast (2017 - 2024) review – a V12 GT with hypercar intensity

The thing is, it’s far from half the car. In fact, many prefer the more intense, edgier character of the 812, given how the 12 Cilindri has embraced its softer grand touring side. Indeed, the 812 was sort of split in two in Ferrari’s lineup, the SF90 taking the role of flagship supercar and now the 12 Cilindri, picking up the super GT slack.

From an ergonomic perspective, it’s arguably better too, given it predates all the haptic nonsense. In a sense then, the 812 Superfast is undefeated by its first key rival that’s also its successor.

What other options are there? Well, while the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish S is what the 812 faced at launch, the DBS (FKA DBS Superleggera), with its punchier twin-turbo V12, arrived to meet it in 2018. Not as accomplished a supercar, flush with flaws both in terms of its dynamics and its cabin, the Aston was still a heart over head choice when new. Now, it represents a really compelling, much cheaper alternative to the still-expensive 812.

Even the Lamborghini Aventador S, Sant’Agata’s V12 flagship from the 812’s time, can be had for around the same money as an 812, if not a little less. Much better than the original the Aventador S may be, but the 812 is the better car, even if it can’t match the theatre and flamboyance of the Bull.

Want a sharper supercar that’s a surprisingly effective GT? The McLaren 720S in spite of its slightly lower figures is just as quick, if not quicker, in the real world, thanks to it being lighter too. It rides really well too, though it doesn’t have the same cabin space and luggage capacity of the 812, not to mention that its turbocharged V8 isn’t a patch on the Ferrari for personality.

Ferrari 812 Superfast specs