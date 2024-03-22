Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Ferrari 812 keeps its V12 – launches later this summer

Ferrari’s replacement for the 812 Superfast is gearing up for its reveal this summer, and it will retain the iconic F140 V12 expected to produce in excess of 800bhp

by: Sam Jenkins
22 Mar 2024
While downsizing and electrification is making its mark in virtually all corners of the industry, Ferrari’s super-GT will stick with its naturally-aspirated V12 engine. While test mules for the successor to the 812 Superfast have been regularly spotted on the road, customers have also been told that its successor will maintain the iconic F140 6.5-litre V12 engine without a turbo or electric motor in sight. 

Launched seven years ago, the 812 Superfast is now due for replacement with test mules recently spotted undergoing final evaluation ahead of the model’s expected reveal in May this year. Both the coupe and open-top variant could launch simultaneously as we saw with the SF90 XX last year.

> Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale review – 1016bhp hybrid is the first road-legal XX

In 2022 Ferrari confirmed that its V12 engine would continue without hybrid power in coming generations, with only its V6 and V8 offerings to be electrified. And that the Italian company will continue to produce its iconic engine for as long as legislation allows it to do so. Therefore, the 812’s replacement will rely on more traditional analogue methods to increase its performance (heaven forbid a new car is launched with less performance than the car it replaces) rather than today’s more digital approach. 

While the F140 V12 made its debut in 2002 in the Enzo, its design has changed radically in the years since. The 812's F140 GA variant was said to be 75 per cent new from the F12 before it, with capacity increased from 6.3-litres to 6.5-litres and a host of internal changes liberating a 789bhp output. The track-focused 812 Competizione took Ferrari’s V12 one step further with the HB variant, sacrificing torque for 819bhp and an incredible 9500rpm redline. 

Given that the ordinary 812 Superfast borrowed elements from the F12 TDF and launched with a higher power output, it's safe to say that the 812's successor will produce well in excess of 800bhp from its pure-combustion V12.

In typical Ferrari fashion, its test mules have been thoroughly disguised, making it very difficult to spot any new design features. What we can see is that the new car shares the same classic GT silhouette as the models that came before it, with a long bonnet, short tail and imposing haunches. While the final product could come equipped with something new, this recent test mule is fitted with a set of Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres, 275 and 315-section front to rear to match the 812 Superfast. Low set headlights with slim DRL strips to match the Roma and SP3 Daytona are also clear to see.

The Ferrari’s 812’s successor is expected to launch in summer 2024, with a starting price well above the £253,004 figure of the Superfast.

