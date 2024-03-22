New Ferrari 812 keeps its V12 – launches later this summer

While downsizing and electrification is making its mark in virtually all corners of the industry, Ferrari’s super-GT will stick with its naturally-aspirated V12 engine. While test mules for the successor to the 812 Superfast have been regularly spotted on the road, customers have also been told that its successor will maintain the iconic F140 6.5-litre V12 engine without a turbo or electric motor in sight.

Launched seven years ago, the 812 Superfast is now due for replacement with test mules recently spotted undergoing final evaluation ahead of the model’s expected reveal in May this year. Both the coupe and open-top variant could launch simultaneously as we saw with the SF90 XX last year.

In 2022 Ferrari confirmed that its V12 engine would continue without hybrid power in coming generations, with only its V6 and V8 offerings to be electrified. And that the Italian company will continue to produce its iconic engine for as long as legislation allows it to do so. Therefore, the 812’s replacement will rely on more traditional analogue methods to increase its performance (heaven forbid a new car is launched with less performance than the car it replaces) rather than today’s more digital approach.