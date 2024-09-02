The new Aston Martin Vanquish is an 824bhp, £333k Ferrari 12Cilindri rival

The Lawrence Stroll era of Aston Martins has seen the company shift towards a new brand ethos that brings dynamic ability to the forefront of its priorities. The DB12 and new Vantage were the first new models designed with this in mind, and both cars mark a clear step forward in terms of performance and aggression, as well as onboard tech.

Now there’s the Vanquish – the crown jewel of the new era of Astons, packing an 824bhp V12 to take the fight to the Ferrari 12Cilindri. With attention lavished on its powertrain, platform and chassis, it shifts into a whole new realm of performance compared to the V8-only DB12.

‘The journey with what we call our new generation sports cars started four years ago,’ explains Simon Newton, Aston’s director of vehicle performance. ‘We were looking at all the different technologies that we wanted to add to our sports car platform, to bring the cars up to a class-leading levels of dynamics and performance, yet still being true Aston Martins. The DB12 and Vantage have achieved what we wanted, and the Vanquish is even more special because of the V12 powertrain.’

Clearly, double-digit cylinder counts are what buyers at this level (around £333,000, if you’re asking) want these days. Ferrari has given the V12 another lease of life with the 12Cilindri, so too Lamborghini with its Revuelto. Further up the food chain there’s the GMA T.50, the Bugatti Tourbillon and Aston’s own Valkyrie, all of which pull in customers through the sounds and sensations that can only be delivered by an exquisite combustion engine. Fleet emissions regulations mean that production of the Vanquish will be limited to 1000 units per year, but there’s a sense that Aston has been able to push more boundaries than it did with the DBS it replaces, to make the new car feel like a standalone product.