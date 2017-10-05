One of the many moments of rebirth for Aston Martin came in 2016 with the introduction of the DB11. This was the first all-new road car of the Andy Palmer era and the first to use the VH-II architecture, taking over from the first iteration of the bonded extruded structure that was introduced with the DB9 in 2003.

But optimism for a bright new era was short-lived. Stagnant sales, quality control issues, over-expenditure and a disastrous floating on the stock market lead to Palmer’s departure and indeed, proved challenging for a succession of individuals. Only now under the leadership of Lawrence Stroll and with ex-Bentley man Adrian Hallmark at the helm has Aston’s product lineup (if not yet its profit reports) met and at times exceeded the expectations we first had of the DB11 all those years ago.

That's not to say the DB11 wasn't a good car. It was a great GT and a worthy next step for Aston Martin at the time, if not the quantum leap we all expected. And as is often the case with Aston’s middling DB models, it never nailed any one of the many tasks it could turn a reasonably talented hand to. It did improve over the years, however, with the V8 model being more agile thanks to its lighter weight and the AMR version adding focus to the V12 model.