Valkyrie. The car we feared we’d never drive. Yet here we are, with a drive around the Bahrain International Circuit and a 700-mile road trip from Silverstone to Le Mans from which to draw our conclusions on one of the most extreme road-legal hypercars we will likely ever see.

Whether you’re remotely fond of Aston Martin, or simply seduced by the insanity of attempting to build and homologate Adrian Newey’s vision for the ultimate road-legal hypercar, getting behind the wheel of a Valkyrie is a momentous occasion.

Such has been its turbulent genesis, troubled financing and tortured gestation the Valkyrie’s plug could surely have been pulled countless times. Few cars have endured such a protracted and at times humiliating development, fewer still conducted under such public scrutiny. Still, if it was easy everyone would be doing it. Right? That literally nobody was doing it should probably have been enough of a clue to deter Aston Martin from committing to such a moonshot, but in AML’s defence the prospect of Newey-designed high-downforce, high-revving, hybrid hypercar was utterly mouth-watering.

And rightly so, for not since the McLaren F1 had we been treated to the prospect of a car that would re-write the rules of road-legal performance. Yes, there has been the Bugatti Veyron, but where Ferdinand Piech’s vision was a rocket sled blessed with the temperament of a VW Golf, the Valkyrie was Newey’s chance to take all his Grand Prix-winning genius and refract it through a road-going hypercar prism. For Aston, it was an irresistible opportunity to reach for the stars.