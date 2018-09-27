The Mercedes-AMG One has broken its own Nürburgring lap record

Following its record-breaking Nürburgring lap in 2022 (and another record at Monza last year), the Mercedes-AMG One has once again set the benchmark for production cars around the gruelling Nordschleife loop. AMG ambassador Maro Engel has driven the F1-engined hypercar to a 6:29.09 time, beating the One's previous record by over five seconds.

The lap was completed with an AMG One in standard road-going specification. As has been well documented, the car uses a 1.6-litre V6 engine derived directly from Formula 1 and three electric motors, together producing 1048bhp.

This enormous power combines with a state of the art aero package that includes active aero elements around the nose, front wheel arches, rear diffuser and rear wing. It’s this combination that enables the One to perform to such a high level around the Nürburgring, sitting head and shoulders above other road car lap times.

Due to the way the hybrid powertrain delivers its performance, Engel didn't just have the task of driving the One flat-out; he also needed to manage the powertrain’s battery consumption to ensure maximum performance on the circuit’s higher-speed sections. Simulator tests determined the optimal areas for him to lift-and-coast to save energy around the lap, which he then implemented during the run.

'Two years ago, the conditions were not ideal, and some sections of the track were still a little damp,' said Engel. 'We knew we could do more, and we wanted to show that. Today we were able to demonstrate the maximum potential of the AMG One. Many thanks to the whole team from Affalterbach for the trust they’ve placed in me. It was a great pleasure and honour to be able to drive this record lap with such a unique car.'