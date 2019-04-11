Watch the Koenigsegg Jesko's hair-raising Laguna Seca record lap

Following in the footsteps of the record-breaking Agera RS, Koenigsegg launched the Jesko at 2019’s Geneva motor show with a revised carbonfibre tub, power plant and all-new gearbox, developed in-house. As production continues and first customer cars trickle onto the road, the track-oriented Attack variant has now set the production car lap record around Laguna Seca with a Racelogic-verified time of 1:24.86.

Beating the wild Czinger 21C by six tenths, the Jesko's lap time makes it the quickest production car to lap the iconic 2.2-mile circuit. What makes the feat even more impressive is that neither its driver, Koenigsegg's Markus Lundh, or car had tackled Laguna Seca before the attempt...

While the Jesko 'Attack' is what achieved the lap record, Koenigsegg is also hard at work on development of the low-drag Absolut, a variant with a focus on top speed. The marque is still yet to announce any official figures, but it has previously disclosed a 310mph target, a number that would make it the world's fastest production car – company founder and CEO Christian von Koenigsegg said: 'The name Absolut comes from the fact that this is the absolute fastest Koenigsegg we will ever make.'

Powering the model is a redesigned version of the same 5.0-litre turbocharged V8 found in the marque’s previous models pushes up to 1600bhp and 1106lb ft of torque to the rear wheels when running on E85 race fuel – it’s a paltry 1280bhp on standard fuel. Performance figures haven’t been quoted, but we’d imagine it’ll be marginally quicker than the less powerful Agera RS, which has a 0-62mph time of around 2.6sec. The world’s lightest crankshaft (12.8kg), milled from a single solid steel billet, alongside a host of other bespoke, lightweight components can be found throughout the powertrain. The use of lightweight components both reduces unwanted vibration usually found with flat-plane crankshaft power plants and allows the engine to spin at an impressive 8500rpm.