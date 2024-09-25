The £2m McLaren W1 is a 1257bhp successor to the P1

You’ll be watching the scenery rush towards you from a new cockpit that’s 60 per cent manufactured from carbonfibre. There’s still a sill to negotiate as you slide in, but you do slide and not drop into the fixed carbon seats. Shunning the trend for central driving positions and three-seat layouts, the W1 is a side-by-side configuration. A three-seater wasn’t considered when the project started in 2019, perhaps being retained as an option for a future Ultimate.

With fixed seats, the pedals, instrument binnacle and steering wheel all move to you, and while you feel low and snug there’s still that peerless McLaren forward vision and unrivalled ergonomic positioning, although the raised front floor does provide a race-car feel when you first settle into the car, with your feet slightly elevated ahead of you. The flat top and bottom to the steering wheel are to help with getting in and out, and you’ll also notice that for the first time McLaren has fitted buttons to one of its wheels; they control the ‘DRS’ and ‘Boost’ functions.

Despite the W1 having no drive to its front axle, there is still no luggage compartment in the front of the car. Instead the head restraints fold forward to allow access to a storage shelf behind the seats, for which some expensive McLaren luggage can no doubt be specified to carry your clean smalls and fill the void.

As with previous Ultimate Series cars, specifically the P1 that this new car succeeds, you come away feeling that technology has shaped the W1. Its body cloaks a technical tour de force that encapsulates an entirely new chassis concept as well as a new engine and hybrid powertrain. Elements, along with the new aerodynamic systems that McLaren will develop, hone and roll out across its future models as it embarks on chapter two of its sometimes troubled story. The W1 also introduces an interior concept that takes the functional, motorsport-inspired cockpits of today’s McLarens and doesn’t simply update them for tomorrow but adds the detail and injects the character some feel has been missing from the outset. But for now it’s what lies beneath the W1’s exterior that McLaren will build its future on, and from this first glance, those foundations look stronger than ever. Which it needs to be, with Ferrari’s replacement for the LaFerrari due to be announced within the next few weeks.

McLaren W1 specs