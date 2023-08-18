Ford Mustang GTD is faster around the Nürburgring than the Porsche 918 Spyder

When Ford announced that the Mustang GTD had lapped the Nordschleife in 6min 57.685sec, it was very keen to emphasise that there was more to come – the first production sports car by an American brand to dip under the seven-minute mark, had more time left to give.

Now, exactly how much more has been made clear, with Ford announcing the GTD’s time now sits at 6min 52.072, slotting just behind the Lamborghini Huracan Performante on the fastest lap list. As Ford has it, it’s the fourth fastest vehicle in the production sports car class, ahead of the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey Performance Kit (6:55.737, recorded in 2022) and 992 Porsche 911 GT3 (6:59.93, recorded in 2020).

Advertisement - Article continues below

Ford claims that ‘customer-focused improvements’ to the car are what have helped extract the extra performance around the ‘Ring. Over the course of the winter, since the Mustang’s last record attempt, the Ford Performance team meticulously examined the data it collected to see where time could be gained. Upgrades to the car in light of this facilitated the improved time and will be reflected in the customer cars that are due to enter production very soon. These revisions included powertrain calibration, ABS and traction control calibration, tweaks to the Active Spool Valve as well as updated suspension hardware and alignment, aerodynamic tweaks and revised chassis tuning.

Powertrain

The GTD is a road-legal Mustang production car like no other. It’s based on the Mustang GT3 racing car (making the GTD a road car developed from a racing car, which itself is an extreme development of the Mustang Dark Horse production car), and features carbonfibre bodywork, active aerodynamics, a bespoke re-engineered rear end and transaxle transmission. Its 5.2-litre supercharged V8 develops 815bhp – more than a McLaren Senna GTR – and a 664lb ft peak torque figure. Top speed is stated to be 202mph.