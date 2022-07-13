Some cars trade on charm and not much else, and for a while the Ford Mustang fell into that category. Its brawny V8 and quintessential muscle car proportions (we’ll ignore the 1979 Fox-body version) are magnetising to US buyers, but to succeed in Europe, a one-trick pony car just won’t do.

Ford recognised this with the sixth-generation S550 model, which when it arrived in 2015 offered right-hand drive for the first time and finally gained a more sophisticated chassis to manage its power. Debuting a decade ago, S550 Mustang V8s can now be had for the price of a new small family hatch.

Ford Mustang (S550) in detail

That’s not to say it isn’t big, brash and slightly ponderous at times. It’s still a Mustang at heart, only with more substance beneath its bulging, sinewy exterior. As you sit far back in the chassis with the bonnet stretching out up the road ahead, the sixth-gen Stang loses none of its sense of occasion – and that’s before you’ve fully extended the 410bhp 5-litre DOHC ‘Coyote’ V8. If you’re used to refined European V8s, the Mustang’s crisp, baritone note is irresistible. There’s no sudden swell of torque or hyperactive throttle response, just linear old-school grunt.

Feeling less tightly wound than many sports cars, it’s easy to settle into a steady rhythm in the big Ford. Push beyond this comfort zone and there’s no escaping that this is a 1700-plus kilogram car, one without the ability to disguise its weight like, say, a BMW M440i does. The chassis and steering can feel vague and a little distant when you’re really pressing on – particularly on bumpy roads – but it’s still by far the most appealing, versatile generation of Mustang. That’s thanks in large part to the biggest change that took place for the S550, beyond being developed to be available in right-hand drive: independent rear suspension, allowing for more accurate and steady rear-wheel control, especially on-throttle.