Ford is making plenty of noise about the new Mustang’s step forward in interior tech, but something has been lost in moving to the same ‘two massive screens’ solution as employed by every other manufacturer these days. The classic-style eyebrow arches on the dash in the old car have gone, in their place a generic design with the displays tacked on, and there really isn’t much to suggest that you’re in a Mustang.

The central touchscreen is where you configure your drive-mode profiles, which include a variety of options for the instrument layout ahead of you. Track mode serves up a horizontal rev bar across the display, but the ’80s-style ‘Fox Body’ dials are the simplest and clearest to read. You cycle through the drive modes using handy buttons on the new, thicker-rimmed steering wheel, and mercifully there’s a shortcut on the wheel to turn off the lane keep assist, which you need to do at the start of every drive. Not even the analogue, old-school Mustang can escape that.

Another concession to modernity is the fitment of an electronic handbrake in place of the old manual item, with an optional ‘drift brake’ lever designed specifically for making handbrake turns. You need a track to use it in anger (we’ve not yet had the chance), but it certainly beats a fiddly plastic switch. Otherwise, the driving position is low and cocooned, the standard seats are comfortable (if much less supportive than the optional Recaros) and while the interior does feel built down to a price, it doesn't feel as cheap as it used to.

Price and rivals

With no four-cylinder model to tempt buyers into the showroom with a low starting price, today you’re looking at £55,725 on the road for a Mustang GT. That’s around £12,000 less than the Dark Horse, though will sound impossibly expensive to anyone reading this in the US, where a Mustang GT starts at around £35,000 (and the still-on-sale Ecoboost at a supermini-like £23k…).

More pertinently, a price tag in the £50k range drops the Mustang right into a market occupied by the £55k Alpine A110, £54k Porsche 718 Cayman, and £59,000 BMW Z4 M40 (and £50k BMW M240i xDrive). It’s an eclectic bunch, expanded further if you roll in spiritual rivals like the BMW M2 and Lotus Emira as we did in a recent group test, though at a strict sub-£60k budget you’ll struggle to find as much character as the V8-powered Ford can offer.

Ford Mustang specs