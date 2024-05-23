Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Reviews

Ford Mustang GT 2025 review – BMW M2 rival is the last manual V8

We loved the new Ford Mustang in track-focused Dark Horse form – how does the standard GT fare?

by: Yousuf Ashraf, Antony Ingram
30 Jul 2025
Ford Mustang GT front25
Evo rating
RRP
from £55,725
  • An analogue, involving V8 coupe
  • Still not a truly exciting sports car

evo verdict

The GT really is an easy car to fall for, and it’s one you sense Ford is pulling out all the stops to continue selling in the UK. Average fleet emissions regulations mean that Ford must limit the supply of Mustangs in Europe to avoid fines, and theoretically they could produce more than they do to satisfy demand. That demand is only likely to grow with this new model, because there really isn’t an alternative if you want a manual, rear-drive, naturally aspirated V8 coupe in 2024. In fact, the GT’s most obvious competitor comes from Ford’s own stable – the Dark Horse.

Background and model range

The new S650 Ford Mustang is here, and it represents something important – a chance to step away from the horsepower races to experience an analogue, naturally aspirated V8 coupe at a time when legislation is forcing them out of existence.

With the track-prepped Dark Horse and the unhinged GTD road racer, Ford clearly wants us to take the S650-generation Mustang seriously, but it's equally keen to stress that the GT version is absolutely, positively not a track car. It doesn't have the Dark Horse’s beefed up transmission, more focused damper tuning nor its improved cooling package and uprated 447bhp V8, but it’s better suited for road driving, and is more affordable too.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

Ford Mustang GT interior details25
  • Last stand for a V8 engine and manual gearbox
  • European versions slightly strangled compared to the US
  • 10-speed auto optional, if you must
More reviews

In-depth reviews
Reviews

Few European customers chose the four-cylinder EcoBoost engine in the old Mustang, so this time it’s a V8 or nothing. We like that. The 5-litre Coyote unit has been revised for the new GT, with dual-intake throttle bodies, a new induction system and new cams. The result? 440bhp, compared to the old car’s 444 (although torque is up by 8lb ft to 398). You can blame tightening European emissions regulations for the power decrease, and the fact that US-spec GTs get an extra 46bhp. But if that’s what it costs to sell a naturally aspirated V8 coupe in Europe in 2024, then so be it. 

The engine is linked up to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard (the Dark Horse gets a more robust Tremec six-speeder), but you can opt for a 10-speed automatic for an extra £2000. Don’t, though. It was this gearbox that really hobbled the Mustang Dark Horse on evo Car of the Year 2024, seemingly absorbing all the engine’s enthusiasm at lower revs and requiring more paddle-flipping than a game of pinball.

The manual, on the other hand, clunks into gear with a heavy, positive action and suits the character of the Mustang better, even though it means the car is four-tenths slower to reach 62mph with a time of 5.3sec.

Performance, ride and handling

Ford Mustang GT rear25
  • Not as unhinged as you might expect
  • Linear power delivery gives it a friendly feel
  • Fun on back roads, but a better grand tourer
The GT is big in the brochure (4.8 metres long, 1.9 metres wide, and 1836kg), and can sometimes feel that way on the road too. Yet the burly V8, comfortable seats, decent visibility and progressive control weights make it particularly easy to settle into and take the edge off its size. You get used to it quickly in other words, and when you finally have more room to play with, it starts to click. You can wring more performance out of the car, finding a flow and stretching the V8 right through the rev range.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It really is a lovely engine, smooth yet with real bite to the soundtrack that makes you wonder whether Ford has taken any notice of European noise regulations at all. With the valved exhaust opened up it snorts and rumbles at low revs, and while it doesn't surge forward with the intensity of a turbocharged V8, the torque build-up is linear and very manageable. In the manual, second gear takes you up to 80mph so you often end up short-shifting and using the mid-range rather than battering the red line. There's not a ripping top end to be enjoyed, though, so you don't feel like you're missing out on much.

There are modes galore in the new Mustang, from Normal through Sport and up to Track, with Slippery and Drag modes added in for good measure. You can mix and match settings for the steering, throttle map and damping (if you've specified the £1750 MagneRide dampers), but Sport feels cohesive out of the box. There's a bit more steering weight to work against, the engine has sharper pick-up and the dampers hold tighter control of all that weight, giving you more confidence to lean against the grip from the Pirelli P Zeros. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

On warm, dry tarmac the front end finds good bite unless you overcommit with your entry speed, but you find the limits through trust rather than feel; the steering is mute and there isn’t much information coming through the chassis, but the Mustang’s fundamental balance is as friendly as ever, so there are no surprises unless you really push your luck. 

Ford Mustang GT interior25

Even out of first-gear hairpins the 275-section rear tyres can take almost every ounce of torque from the V8, so you use the throttle to subtly adjust the balance through a corner rather than having complete command over it. In the damp you can get the limited-slip diff working harder, but just as you feel the Mustang coming alive, the balance transitions back to neutral quite quickly. There are more sensory rewards than in a BMW M2, but there isn’t the BMW’s sharpness or expressive balance to be enjoyed beyond that.

Not an out-and-out thriller then, but that doesn't mean that the GT isn't a satisfying car to drive. In fact, it's hard to think of many sub-£60k cars that dust every journey with such a sense of occasion. The Mustang’s engine is a big part of this of course, but there's depth here – the gearbox is a delight to use, the steering response is crisper than on the old GT and the brake pedal is firm with great bite (though like the old car it’s initially quite sharp, making smooth heel-and-toe shifts a little tricky).

Advertisement - Article continues below

All of this makes the GT a treat when you aren't going quickly, so too the ride on the MagneRide dampers. They're firm even in their softest setting but the ride isn't brittle or crashy, and at a cruise they help the Mustang feel settled and keyed in. It’s a quiet car inside too, with an active noise cancelling system that dials out unwanted noise without diluting the wonderful V8 backing track – in fact, it’s amplified by the lack of other sounds. These are the makings of an excellent long-distance GT, which is fitting I suppose. 

Driver’s note

‘The manual gearbox is far better suited to the Mustang than the lazy automatic, though you still need to work for your dinner – unless you’re at high revs, the V8 doesn’t have the instant wallop of modern turbocharged rivals. The linear delivery and the Mustang’s natural balance mean it always feels on your side, though.’ – Antony Ingram, contributing writer, who drove the Mustang GT on the sports car group test in evo 336

Interior and tech

Ford Mustang GT interior25
  • Twin screen dash loses some of the old car’s character
  • ‘Drift brake’ a little odd to use
  • Quality better than the previous model
Ford is making plenty of noise about the new Mustang’s step forward in interior tech, but something has been lost in moving to the same ‘two massive screens’ solution as employed by every other manufacturer these days. The classic-style eyebrow arches on the dash in the old car have gone, in their place a generic design with the displays tacked on, and there really isn’t much to suggest that you’re in a Mustang.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The central touchscreen is where you configure your drive-mode profiles, which include a variety of options for the instrument layout ahead of you. Track mode serves up a horizontal rev bar across the display, but the ’80s-style ‘Fox Body’ dials are the simplest and clearest to read. You cycle through the drive modes using handy buttons on the new, thicker-rimmed steering wheel, and mercifully there’s a shortcut on the wheel to turn off the lane keep assist, which you need to do at the start of every drive. Not even the analogue, old-school Mustang can escape that.

Another concession to modernity is the fitment of an electronic handbrake in place of the old manual item, with an optional ‘drift brake’ lever designed specifically for making handbrake turns. You need a track to use it in anger (we’ve not yet had the chance), but it certainly beats a fiddly plastic switch. Otherwise, the driving position is low and cocooned, the standard seats are comfortable (if much less supportive than the optional Recaros) and while the interior does feel built down to a price, it doesn't feel as cheap as it used to.

Price and rivals

With no four-cylinder model to tempt buyers into the showroom with a low starting price, today you’re looking at £55,725 on the road for a Mustang GT. That’s around £12,000 less than the Dark Horse, though will sound impossibly expensive to anyone reading this in the US, where a Mustang GT starts at around £35,000 (and the still-on-sale Ecoboost at a supermini-like £23k…).

More pertinently, a price tag in the £50k range drops the Mustang right into a market occupied by the £55k Alpine A110, £54k Porsche 718 Cayman, and £59,000 BMW Z4 M40 (and £50k BMW M240i xDrive). It’s an eclectic bunch, expanded further if you roll in spiritual rivals like the BMW M2 and Lotus Emira as we did in a recent group test, though at a strict sub-£60k budget you’ll struggle to find as much character as the V8-powered Ford can offer.

Ford Mustang specs

 Mustang GTMustang Dark Horse
EngineV8, 5035ccV8, 5035cc
Power440bhp @ 7250rpm448bhp @ 7250rpm
Torque398lb ft @ 5100rpm398lb ft @ 5100rpm
Weight1804kg1812kg
0-62mph5.3sec (4.9sec auto)5.2sec (4.4sec auto)
Top speed155mph163mph
Basic price£55,725£67,995
