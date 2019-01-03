Best coupes 2025 – from grand tourers to hardened sports cars

While there are question marks over what the performance car landscape will look like in the coming years, here and now, the market for fast, desirable coupes is as diverse as ever. GTs, purpose-built sports cars and usable everyday two-doors are in plentiful supply, each offering unique driving and ownership experiences. The variety is such that it’s impossible to compare them all, so we've chosen our favourite coupes not only on their speed and ability to thrill, but on how well they execute their chosen brief.

Our cross section of the market represents a spread of different types of coupe. You’ll find cars with four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines, turbocharged and naturally aspirated, front-mounted, mid-mounted and rear-mounted, plus a myriad of different characters.

Above all, these choices are great to drive, but in wonderfully different ways. From tyre-shredding hooligans like the BMW M4 CS to the lithe, agile Alpine A110, we really are spoilt for choice when it comes to 2024’s crop of coupes.

Top ten best coupes 2025

Chevrolet Corvette C8

Few – if any – saw this coming. The Corvette has always been big on numbers, theatre and noise but a little short on finesse, and then the C8 arrived to shatter our preconceptions. Now mid-engined and built in right hand drive for the first time, the latest Corvette is well built, supremely capable and fantastically engaging – not to mention stunningly fast.