2025 is drawing to a close and the state of things in the supercar space looks oddly positive. Internal combustion engines in low-volume production cars have a stay of legislative execution for at least a decade and, right now, there’s never been a better time to be in the market, such is the quality and variety of exotica on offer.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The definition of supercar can be gloriously loose. There are power and performance implications of course, but really it’s whether a car has the power to stop a high street with its presence. So whether you’re in a longer-legged V12 machine like the Aston Martin Vanquish or Ferrari 12 Cilindri, or doors-up pantomime on four wheels like the Lamborghini Revuelto, McLaren Artura or Maserati MCPura, or a full-on track weapon like the GT3 RS, all conceivably fall within the supercar Venn diagram.

There’s more to look forward to as well, with the Aston Martin Valhalla just on the horizon – a Revuelto alternative on the ‘pretty-much-a-hypercar’ end of the supercar spectrum. Plus, we're itching to spend more time in box-fresh models like Lamborghini’s astonishing Temerario, with over 900bhp from its 10,000rpm-capable twin-turbo V8 and hybrid system. Ferrari’s next track-focused special, the er, 296 Speciale, is out in the open too, bringing F80 hypercar tech to the hotly-awaited model. Whatever your chosen flavour, it’s a great time to be a supercar buyer.

Top ten supercars 2025

Ferrari 296 Speciale

Prices from £359,779

Pros – Meaningfully sharper, keener and faster than the GTB

Cons – We need more seat time for a definitive verdict

The Speciale badge carries an enormous weight of expectation. The first car to wear it, the 458 Speciale, was utterly sublime, and remains one of the very best supercars of the modern era and a member of the evo Car of the Year winner’s club. The second car to carry the name, the new 296 Speciale, is a world away in terms of its tech and complexity, but if our first taste of it in Italy is anything to go by, it has the makings of another spectacular Ferrari track special.