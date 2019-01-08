Best supercars 2025 – our favourite show-stopping driving machines
Want to go fast and make a statement whilst doing so? These are the best supercars of 2025
2025 is drawing to a close and the state of things in the supercar space looks oddly positive. Internal combustion engines in low-volume production cars have a stay of legislative execution for at least a decade and, right now, there’s never been a better time to be in the market, such is the quality and variety of exotica on offer.
The definition of supercar can be gloriously loose. There are power and performance implications of course, but really it’s whether a car has the power to stop a high street with its presence. So whether you’re in a longer-legged V12 machine like the Aston Martin Vanquish or Ferrari 12 Cilindri, or doors-up pantomime on four wheels like the Lamborghini Revuelto, McLaren Artura or Maserati MCPura, or a full-on track weapon like the GT3 RS, all conceivably fall within the supercar Venn diagram.
There’s more to look forward to as well, with the Aston Martin Valhalla just on the horizon – a Revuelto alternative on the ‘pretty-much-a-hypercar’ end of the supercar spectrum. Plus, we're itching to spend more time in box-fresh models like Lamborghini’s astonishing Temerario, with over 900bhp from its 10,000rpm-capable twin-turbo V8 and hybrid system. Ferrari’s next track-focused special, the er, 296 Speciale, is out in the open too, bringing F80 hypercar tech to the hotly-awaited model. Whatever your chosen flavour, it’s a great time to be a supercar buyer.
Top ten supercars 2025
- Ferrari 296 Speciale
- Aston Martin Vantage
- Maserati MCPura
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Racing
- McLaren 750S
- Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- Lamborghini Revuelto
- Ferrari 12 Cilindri
- McLaren Artura
- Aston Martin Vanquish
- Lamborghini Temerario
Ferrari 296 Speciale
Prices from £359,779
Pros – Meaningfully sharper, keener and faster than the GTB
Cons – We need more seat time for a definitive verdict
The Speciale badge carries an enormous weight of expectation. The first car to wear it, the 458 Speciale, was utterly sublime, and remains one of the very best supercars of the modern era and a member of the evo Car of the Year winner’s club. The second car to carry the name, the new 296 Speciale, is a world away in terms of its tech and complexity, but if our first taste of it in Italy is anything to go by, it has the makings of another spectacular Ferrari track special.
The 296 GTB is already one of the most impressive supercars you can buy, but Ferrari has honed and tweaked every element to make the Speciale harder, sharper and even more potent. It takes learnings from the F80 in its powertrain, which remains a 120-degree twin-turbo V6 but boosted from 819 to 868bhp, and the chassis has been reworked with revised springs, dampers and a lowered ride height. The bodywork has been redesigned to produce 435kg of downforce, too.
The result is a 296 with meaningfully more bite and intensity, while retaining the approachability that makes the GTB so much fun to exploit. There’s a greater sense of connection and purpose to the Speciale from the word go, from the way it sounds – thanks to a titanium exhaust and additional sound ducts to the cabin – and there’s fantastic precision and stability to lean on. We’ve only driven it in Italy in poor weather so far, yet there’s no doubting the Speciale’s stellar capability and added character over the GTB. More time with it will reveal whether it’s good enough to succeed the 458 Speciale.
‘It’s tempting to suggest that the Speciale is a junior F80, but to do so would be a gross exaggeration. There’s certainly scope to make it more hardcore if Ferrari fancied giving it the XX treatment, but whatever the future might hold, the good news is that the F80’s influence can be seen and felt in the meaningful trickle-down of technology, amplifying the character and capability of the 296.’ – Richard Meaden, evo editor-at-large, who tested the Ferrari 296 Speciale on road and track in Italy.
Alternatives to the Ferrari 296 Speciale
The Lamborghini Temerario and McLaren 750S are two of the 296’s closest rivals, but neither is yet available in more track focused trim. Those are surely on the horizon, but in the meantime Chevrolet sells a mid-engined track car lower down the supercar food chain in the Corvette Z06.
Aston Martin Vantage
Prices from £165k
Pros – Beautiful super GT with the perfect split personality
Cons – It’s inherently not as exotic as some ‘proper’ supercars
Traditionally, the Aston Martin Vantage has straddled the line between sports car and supercar, but the latest iteration has moved much closer towards the latter category. It’s been designed in accordance with Aston’s repositioning as a maker of sharper, more explosive and more technologically advanced performance cars, and the results are…intense.
With 656bhp, the Vantage’s 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 generates a massive 153bhp more than the car it replaces, and the chassis has been comprehensively reworked to deliver faster reactions and more precision. These changes proved popular with our testers on eCoty 2024 with the editor making it his outright winner while two other judges had it in a podium position.
Despite the colossal power levels there’s a natural feel to the way the Vantage drives – the suspension is firm but the controls are intuitive, allowing you to lean on its available grip and the plethora of electronics Aston has deployed for the new model, variable traction control among them. It’s a superbly balanced car with thunderous performance, one that feels like a true Aston to its core.
‘It feels and sounds sharp, with a great consistency across its major controls and an addictive appetite for fast driving. It’s the one that eggs you on from the onset and then rewards you richly for being easily led. You need to be prepared to explore the dynamic modes to get the best from it, and there are times when it can feel like it’s fighting the road rather than working with it, but its agility, rotational energy and sheer verve are very special indeed.’ – Richard Meaden, evo editor-at-large, who tested the Vantage against rivals in the UK.
Alternatives to the Aston Martin Vantage
The latest Vantage has been on the steroids both in terms of price and performance, to the point where a Porsche 911 Carrera S is no longer a fitting alternative. A Carrera GTS would run it close but even that is some 120bhp down on this supercar botherer. So you may wish to look to a ‘proper’ supercar for an alternative – the McLaren Artura would be a phenomenal choice, if a bit more clinical than the effervescent Aston.
Maserati MCPura
Prices from £209,930
Pros – Beautiful design, enthralling powertrain
Cons – Long brake pedal
The MCPura is a lightly updated MC20 in all but name, and that’s no bad thing. The MC20 was a superb supercar that appealed not because of its glamour or tech, but for the simple and pure driving experience it delivered. That lives on in the MCPura, which gets no mechanical changes over the MC20 but a (very) subtly tweaked design and interior.
Underpinning it is a carbon tub chassis that’s built by Dallara, just down the road from Maserati’s factory. Within this sits a twin-turbocharged V6 of Maserati’s own design, incorporating Formula 1-derived pre-combustion chamber technology. This, plus two turbochargers, gives the MCPura all the power it needs, with no less than 621bhp.
But the beauty of the MCPura isn’t just its engine, but the way Maserati has set the car up. It’s aggressive, sharp and agile, but has a definite whiff of Alpine A110 to the way its suspension allows it to glide over rough road surfaces with more delicacy and composure than you might expect. As a driving experience it’s both immensely satisfying and distinct from most rivals.
‘When dialled up to Sport – or particularly Corsa – the MCPura really comes to life. You can find a wonderful rhythm, bursting between corners under the pull of the V6 and picking precise lines, enjoying its poise and flow. In Corsa there’s a fierce energy to the powertrain, the exhaust becoming more vocal and the throttle being more reactive, the eight-speed DCT punching gears home with a thump through the car.’ – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer, who tested the Maserati MCPura in Italy.
Alternatives to the Maserati MCPura
The Aston Martin Vantage is a car you should look at seriously if you’re in the market for an MC20. It’s dynamically excellent, plays the GT role really well and has a characterful V8 powertrain. The McLaren Artura, meanwhile, offers greater precision, delicious steering, more tech, and offers true supercar exoticism with its sci-fi looks and skyward-rising doors.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Racing kit
Prices from £190k (plus £99k kit)
Pros – Enthralling engine and to drive, racer for the road looks
Cons – Lacks true ‘supercar’ performance
Ignore for a moment that Porsche emphatically calls its 911 a sports car and not a supercar, because there is no doubt that the current GT3 RS is one of the most desirable cars on sale right now. This isn’t because Porsche has turned it into a poser’s car, but because it's the most extreme iteration of a road-going 911 yet.
The new GT3 RS is a firm-riding, loud, intense experience, with steering that’s so quick and precise that a sneeze on the motorway will have you crossing three lanes. It’s also loud inside – not from its exhaust noise (although this is all-consuming at the 9000rpm redline), but the road noise its massive rear tyres generate on anything other than freshly surfaced tarmac.
To drive, though, the RS is one of few road cars that feels capable of battling for a class win at the Spa 24 Hours. The numbers might look a little meek in this company with ‘just’ 518bhp, but in terms of raw performance and lap time, the RS is almost unbeatable. Even if you have an extreme track toy like a Radical SR3 XXR or Ariel Atom 4R, neither of which could match the Porsche at our 2024 Track Car of the Year test…
‘In a nutshell, the faster you go, the better this car feels. Both in terms of how it settles into its damping, and how the downforce supports those dizzying responses by giving you growing confidence in being able to lean on both ends of the car. Even the DRS is more pronounced, a nudge of the steering-wheel button noticeably freeing the RS.’ – – Richard Meaden, evo editor-at-large, who tested the GT3 RS Manthey on the road in the UK.
Alternatives to the Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Manthey kit
A Cup car? A McLaren Senna? An Aston Martin Valkyrie? These are the cars to which the Manthey must be compared, both in terms of using aero addenda for making most other supercars look invisible and feel like they’re on bald tyres. In all seriousness, it’s pretty much in a class of its own. A McLaren 620R wouldn’t be a bad shout.
McLaren 750S
Prices from £244k
Pros – Astonishing performance, balance, glorious steering
Cons – Slightly dull industrial engine, spikey on the limit
In amongst the transition to electrification and hybrid supercars, the 750S is a refreshing hit of unadulterated turbocharged fury. The ingredients are familiar to those of the 720S that came before (and won eCoty in 2017), but there isn't a better starting point to build an exciting, usable supercar.
The 4-litre twin-turbo V8 now generates 740bhp, and the gearbox now has shorter ratios for an even more intense delivery. It's still a featherweight in a modern context too, weighing 1389kg, and McLaren has fine-tuned the suspension and steering to offer shades of the ultra-hardcore 765LT.
The results are astonishing. The performance is even more eye-opening than before, with an insatiable appetite for revs at the top end. The rear tyres spin up over bumps and yet there's a calmness to the steering and the ride that defines all McLarens. It's an amazing blend of precision and savagery.
‘It’s still driveable and intuitive, however, perhaps more so than something with about as much power as a ’90s F1 car behind your shoulder blades has a right to be. It really is a definitive 21st century supercar: truly thrilling, brilliantly exploitable. Just a little more ragged than we expected beyond eight or nine tenths.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy editor, who tested the McLaren 750S on track.
Alternatives to the McLaren 750S
Perhaps the £250k 750S’s most compelling alternative is a used 720S for half the price. More focused and more potent the 750S may be, but it’s not double the car. In the new market, its obvious foe is the Ferrari 296 GTB, with the new Lamborghini Temerario waiting in the wings.
Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Prices from £160k (UK)
Pros – Screaming naturally-asprated engine that’s still got guts, stunning balance
Cons – Dull steering, pricey in the UK for a Corvette
By switching to a mid-mounted V8 for the latest C8 Corvette, Chevrolet has created the perfect basis to tackle the supercar establishment head on. The track-focused Z06 version is by no means the first hardcore Corvette, but it is the first available in right-hand drive; better still, it's the most visceral, engaging model yet.
Chevrolet's engineering team makes no secret of its inspiration for the harder, sharper Z06. The newcomer's 5.5-litre flat-plane crank V8 marks a significant change in character over the standard car and recalls the response, noise and drama of the Ferrari 458's naturally-aspirated motor, rather than the rumbling big-chested nature of traditional American performance cars.
With an 8600rpm redline and 661bhp sent to the rear wheels alone, the Z06 adopts wider tracks, stiffer springs and comprehensive aero modifications to contain its raised power output and provide extra bite. The result is a thrilling, massively potent supercar that’s quite unlike any Corvette we’ve driven before.
> Chevrolet Corvette Z06 review
‘The tyres would probably like another five degrees C but they’re delivering, and the Z06 chassis feels direct and positive, its steering accurate and well-weighted. The hammer goes down and the revs stay mostly above 5000rpm for a couple of miles. It’s thrilling and absorbing, a challenge to keep the engine in the manic zone and exploit the enormous grip, the Z06 scything through long sweeps and hanging on through the tighter stuff like a conker on a string.’ – John Barker, evo editor-at-large, who tested the Corvette Zo6 in Europe.
Alternatives to the Corvette Z06
The Z06 is an oddity in today’s market, employing as it does high litreage and natural aspiration. The obvious alternative is its benchmark, the Ferrari 458, though that’s been a used proposition for a decade now. The 911 GT3 is the only other remaining free-breather close to this segment, but in terms of raw revs, engagement and excitement, a McLaren Artura isn’t far off, its turbocharged V6 redlining just 100rpm lower than the Corvette’s V8, at 8500rpm.
Lamborghini Revuelto
Prices from £454k
Pros – Design, performance, V12, balance and dynamics
Cons – Noisy at a cruise
There are few better ways to make a statement than a V12 Lamborghini. The Revuelto is the latest, and while it looks even more dramatic than the Aventador that came before, Lamborghini has refined the recipe to the core to conjure a scintillating supercar that feels like a significant step on from its predecessor.
The spec sheet is tantalising. Mounted in the middle of the carbonfibre chassis is a new naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12, which in combination with three electric motors generates 1001bhp. The engine is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox mounted transversely behind it – the battery is in front where the gearbox was on the Aventador – and is a world away from the Aventador's slurring, jerky single-clutch ISR unit in terms of smoothness and shift speed.
Despite weighing 1772kg (dry), the Revuelto has sparkling response and enormous ability on a track. Where the Ferrari SF90 feels hyper alert and vibrant, the Lambo is more measured and natural to drive, with electric motors at the front axle providing torque vectoring to hook cleanly into and out of corners. The Revuelto combines traditional Lamborghini traits with supreme dynamic class, making for a truly great modern supercar.
‘There’s some truly inventive packaging at work in the Lambo, and its blend of electric front axle with part-electric/part-V12-driven rear, combined with powerful torque-vectoring tech, makes this the most driveable flagship Lamborghini yet. Upliftingly, it doesn’t feel sanitised or watered down as a result; it’s still a totally absorbing challenge to drive towards its limits, and it’s still brimming with all the visual and experiential drama of its Countach ancestor.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy editor, who tested the Lamborghini Revuelto on track in the UK.
Alternatives to the Lamborghini Revuelto
The Revuelto has direct rivals in the (now discontinued) Ferrari SF90 and the (not yet on sale) Aston Martin Valhalla, but neither can match the Lamborghini’s V12 powertrain for excitement. Conversely, the Ferrari 12 Cilindri and Aston Martin Vanquish don’t match it for raw supercar presence, thrills and dynamic sophistication. It really is in a class of its own and has achieved such simply by sticking to a time-honoured Lamborghini formula.
Ferrari 12 Cilindri
Prices from £336k
Pros – Naturally-aspirated V12 still a tonic, a superb GT
Cons – It’s lost some ‘superness’ compared to 812
There will come a time when the naturally aspirated V12 Ferrari dies a death but that time hasn’t arrived quite yet, and the 12 Cilindri is a celebration of that most fabulous confection, a V12 Ferrari supercar. The 6.5-litre engine does without turbos or hybrid assistance and develops a glorious 819bhp at a heady 9250rpm. It’s been strangled a little bit by noise regulations but still sounds sensational, if a tad muted at times.
There are plenty of nods to the past in its design – the Daytona-esque front end for example – and in the flesh, the 12 Cilindri looks every bit the supercar. There’s a strong GT-vibe to the car with a supple ride, refined eight-speed transmission and a well-appointed cockpit.
There’s far more to it than that though as the 12 Cilindri has poise and agility running through it with quick-witted steering and levels of grip that are quite astonishing in the dry. In the wet it’s controllable and far less intimidating than you might be expecting from and 819bhp rear-drive machine. Available as both a coupe and a spider the 12 Cilindri is a remarkable achievement.
‘There’s less immediate drama and intensity here, but I’m quite captivated by the 12 Cilindri. It’s an intriguing car with a unique personality, quite unlike any other current Ferrari, or any other GT car or front-engined supercar, in fact. It wears its name well.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy editor, who drove the Ferrari 12 Cilindri on the launch.
Alternatives to the Ferrari 12 Cilindri
The 12 Cilindri is different in character to its 812 Superfast predecessor, so those looking for the old car’s freneticism in the new car might be best looking to the classifieds. On the new car market, the Aston Martin Vanquish is its most obvious foil. If you want a V12 supercar with the emphasis on ‘super’, the Lamborghini Revuelto is almost without peer.
McLaren Artura
Prices from £201,400
Pros – Delicious steering, beautiful balance and control
Cons – Slightly dull powertrain
The first of McLaren’s series-production plug-in hybrids has arrived. Fundamentally, the Artura retains the ideological centre points of McLaren Automotive, running a carbon tub chassis with four corners of double wishbone suspension, a mid-engined twin-turbo engine and dual-clutch transmission. But the Artura’s brought a few new toys to the playground that should give it the distinction McLaren’s range so badly needs.
The first of which is a hybrid powertrain module, giving the Artura an all-electric mode as well as a useful performance boost. It’s paired with a new engine, a Ricardo-built 3-litre V6, that produces a total power figure of 690bhp and 531lb ft of torque. It’ll hit 62mph in 3sec and carry on to 205mph; big numbers for a supercar that carries on from junior Sports Series models.
What’s the result of all this change in the real world? It feels new. The trademark elements that define modern McLarens, such as hydraulically-assisted steering and a superb driving position, have been retained, but there’s a new level of sophistication and complexity that buffs off the edges. No, it doesn’t quite have the inherent sharpness of the 600LT, or the simply outrageous performance of Ferrari’s 296 GTB, but as a launchpad for McLaren’s new generation, it’s very promising indeed.
> McLaren Artura Spider review
‘The Artura is so polished and precise, and the steering so feelsome, that it’s impossible not to be blown away by the McLaren way of doing things. The overall impression is of a brilliantly honed and blisteringly fast car. One that applies complex technology to vividly define what a contemporary supercar should be, without stinting on tactility or relying on raw speed to feel special.’ – Richard Meaden, evo editor-at-large, who tested the Artura against rivals in the UK.
Alternatives to the McLaren Artura
The Artura is a do-it-all driver’s car and supercar. That said, the Maserati MC20 is a worthy alternative with a bit more old-school supercar charm. The Aston Martin Vantage is impossibly talented in its new pumped-up form, even if it lacks the exotic flair of a proper supercar.
Aston Martin Vanquish
Prices from £333k
Pros – Astonishing performance and dynamics, glorious V12
Cons – HMI still not perfect
In the words of John Barker, the Vanquish is ‘The best Aston of the lats 25 years.’ Praise indeed given some of the excellent machinery that’s come out of Gaydon in that time. Conventional wisdom is that adding turbos strangles and engine’s vocal cords but nobody told this to Aston and the Vanquish’s 824bhp 5.2-litre V12 sounds sensational as well as delivering a 0-62mph time of 3.3sec and a top speed of 211mph. Remarkably similar stats to a certain V12 Ferrari.
Like the 12 Cilindri the Aston nails the GT brief as well as delivering so much more. It’s supple and refined in GT mode with the double wishbone front end and multi-link set-up at the rear ironing out the worst road imperfections but select Sport or Sport+ and it really comes alive. Throttle response is even sharper, it’s pace is monumental and the steering is nicely weighted allowing you to precisely position the car despite the Vanquish’s weight and girth.
Inside it’s as you’d expect with swathes of leather, comfortable seats and an excellent sound system. The only drawback is a less-than-perfect HMI set-up and not a huge amount of interior space given the car’s footprint. All this can easily be forgiven when the V12’s strutting its stuff, ranging from bombastic and guttural before rising to a glorious howl.
> Aston Martin Vanquish review
‘The Vanquish ticks an awful lot of boxes: It looks wonderful, sounds amazing and offers spectacular performance. It’s sharp, tactile and engaging when you want it to be, satisfying the super-GT part of the brief, and nails the pure GT part too, with a continent-crossing combination of supple low-speed ride, firm but comfortable seats, superb wind noise refinement and an outstanding sound system. The brakes are outstanding too, with a great sense of power and great feel.’ – John Barker, evo editor-at-large, who tested the Aston Martin Vanquish on the launch.
Alternatives to the Aston Martin Vanquish
The Vanquish and the Ferrari 12 Cilindri are perhaps the closest, fiercest rivals in the performance car world right now. Even to the point that both can count their predecessors as their next biggest rivals. A DBS 770 Ultimate for half the price would be incredibly tempting.
Lamborghini Temerario
Prices from £259,567
Pros – Agility, blistering performance, 10k redline
Cons – Lacks some of the grit and soul of the Huracán
Lamborghini went out on a spectacular high with the last-of-the-line Huracáns. The STO, Tecnica and Sterrato were all stellar, melding a sensational V10 with real depth and dynamic finesse. The question of how Lamborghini would follow this up was answered with the Temerario – an all-new V8 hybrid supercar to go up against Ferrari’s 296, one that revs to an astonishing 10,000pm…
At its core is a new, stiffer aluminium monocoque, housing the V8 – supported by twin-turbos – and a hybrid system. As in the Temerario’s bigger brother, the Revuelto, there’s a pair of motors driving the front axle, with another sandwiched between the engine and gearbox. The result is hypercar rivalling performance figures, with over 900bhp and a 0-62mph time of well under 3sec.
We’ve only driven the Temerario on track so far, but its speed, balance and the fabulous response from its engine made a big impression. As with the Revuelto, the torque vectoring from the hybrid system makes it more wieldy and approachable than you’d expect, to the point where you can exploit and enjoy the full 900bhp. If not so much the noise it makes, which isn’t as musical as the V10 of old.
> Lamborghini Temerario review
‘Select Sport mode and you immediately feel the Temerario become more playful, which requires more input in terms of countersteering and throttle applications. This is because the rear e-motor makes its contribution earlier in the corner and fractionally ahead of the front axle, so you get that extra rotational energy for maximum ‘fun-to-drive’, which from what I can gather is a de-Deutsche-ified replacement for ‘sportiv Faszination’. It is indeed a brave new world.’ – Richard Meaden, evo Editor-at-Large, who tested the Lamborghini Temerario on track in Italy.
Alternatives to the Lamborghini Temerario
There are a variety of different flavours in the current supercar space, from pure non-hybrid offerings like the McLaren 750S and Maserati MCPura, to the electrified Ferrari 296, to super GTs like Aston Martin’s Vantage. We need to spend more time in the Temerario to judge exactly where it sits in this group, but the signs are that it’s less of an old school thrill than a 750S, and the electrification shapes the way it drives more than any of its rivals. Testing it against them is going to be fascinating.