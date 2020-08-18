McLaren 620R (2018 – 2020) review – McLaren's ultimate road racer made the 600LT look soft

If McLaren fatigue was a clinically recognised condition then by rights we should all be chronic sufferers by now. Such has been Woking’s prodigious output over the last few years it’s been hard to keep pace with all of its latest models – Sports Series, Super Series, Ultimate Series, C, S, GT, LT, Spider, Senna, Speedtail, Artura and W1. We’ve seen them all. And yet nothing before or since, has been anything quite like the 620R.

Ok, let me qualify that. Of course we’ve seen something very similar in the shape of the 570S, but the 620R was a new kind of McLaren – one with genuine racing pedigree. Given the McLaren name is one of the pillars of motor racing history this may seem a strange statement, but until the 620R came along, McLaren’s road cars were just that. Road cars. Albeit with extraordinary performance. With the 620R McLaren entered an exacting but brutally straightforward niche. One in which purity, capability, desirability and authenticity counted for everything.

We’ll come to the capability and desirability elements in a moment, but you only have to look at the 620R and glance through its hardcore specification to know it has the purity and authenticity to mix it with the very best. The final instalment in McLaren’s Sports Series before the all-new generation of cars come on stream next year, the 620R is the culmination of years of learning, and a car you sense the whole engineering team had been itching to do for ages.

In a nutshell, the 620R was a £250,000 limited-edition road-legal version of the 570S GT4 race car. Just 225 were built in 2020. Powered by McLaren’s ubiquitous 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8, the wick has been turned up to 611bhp and 457lb ft, making it the most powerful model in the Sports Series family. The aero package – with three-stage adjustment of the rear wing – develops 185kg of downforce at 155mph, while lower, stiffer coilover suspension features manually adjustable GT4 dampers, centre-lock wheels and optional slick tyres. A lightweight interior completes the headline changes, but there are myriad detail improvements throughout.