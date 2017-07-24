Best Mclarens – the most scintillating Woking supercars

It's hard to believe that McLaren has been in the modern supercar game for just 13 years. In that time it's evolved from a maker of technically impressive but slightly cold driving machines to a bonafide Ferrari competitor – and evo Car of the Year winner.

Yes, there have perhaps been too many derivatives of the tried and tested McLaren formula (nearly all of its road cars have been mid-engined with twin-turbo V8s so far), but when the peaks are so high, we can't blame the firm for sticking to what it knows. In its short post-F1 history, McLaren has produced hall-of-famers like the P1, 675LT and 750S, and models like the new-age Artura, which proves the enduring appeal of McLaren supercars will continue into the hybrid era. The new W1 hypercar promises to join the ranks soon, too, following the footsteps of the mighty F1 and P1.

Here we list our favourite models from the brands fast evolving portfolio, from past and present.

Best McLaren road cars

McLaren F1

The F1 is, of course, where McLaren’s road car story begins. It’s father of the P1, grandfather to the new W1, and arguably still the benchmark for analogue hypercars to follow. According to its designer, Gordon Murray, nothing has meaningfully moved the game on from the F1 despite its age, prompting him to create his own successor, the T.50.