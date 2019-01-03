Best hypercars 2025 – the ultimate dream cars

With concerns about emissions and the march towards EVs, you might wonder whether the traditional hypercar is living on borrowed time. Indeed, you could well conclude that it has been ever since the McLaren F1 burst onto the scene, but fortunately this doesn’t seem to be the case. Hypercars are currently enjoying something of a renaissance with our first drive of the Pagani Utopia demonstrating that the genre is very much alive and better than ever.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Hypercar buyers have never had it so good, with manufacturers embracing more modern and race-derived technologies to ensure the current crop of top-tier models are just as desirable and mind-bogglingly fast as we’ve come to expect. Following the likes of the Aston Martin Valkyrie, Mercedes-AMG One and GMA T.50 rewriting what's possible for road cars today, there’s more to come. A new round of next-generation hypercars awaits, with the McLaren W1, Ferrari F80 and Aston Martin Valhalla waiting in the wings ready to unleash their hybrid V8s and V6s on the road for the first time. The thunderous rumble of Bugatti’s next hypercar, the Tourbillon, with its astonishing Cosworth V16, won’t be far behind them. Read on for a list of our favourites from past and present.

Best hypercars

Aston Martin Valkyrie

When Aston Martin announced its intentions with the Valkyrie in 2016, the motoring world just about stopped in its tracks. We’ve seen game-changing hypercars before, but the Valkyrie appeared to be orders of magnitude more ambitious and more capable than anything that had gone before. Its Cosworth-derived 6.5-litre V12 pairs with a hybrid system to generate 1139bhp on its way to an 11,000rpm rev limit, with an initial projected weight figure of just over a ton. But these raw numbers are a very small part of the Valkyrie story.