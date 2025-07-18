Rimac Nevera R 2025 review – flat-out in the world's fastest accelerating car

It’s fantastic through the subtly off-camber Molecomb, cutting a precise line and feeling so poised and communicative as you lean on the Cup 2s. It was always going to be fast, but this aspect of the Nevera is a delightful surprise, and gives you so much more to enjoy beyond the straights. There's another subtle squirm powering towards the Flint Wall, the motor whine changing in pitch momentarily as the ‘revs’ flare up. The wall is shaded by trees and hurtling in from the sunlight, it almost looks like you're driving towards a dead end. Flicking from right to left through the chicane you can sense the inertia of all that mass, but the Nevera is easy to place and again, completely alive in your hands.

It flows beautifully through the final two corners, gradually building speed from the penultimate right and through the long left towards the finish. Aim it between the hay stacks and it's one last chance to gun it. Even at the end of the run the power is still a total shock to the system, and then there’s an odd sense of calm as I cross the line, back off and cruise to the car park, having just driven what is probably the most intense minute of my life. And there was no engine noise to accompany it, something that strangely hadn't registered until now.

There's always the question of whether EV hypercars make any sense on the road, where their abilities can never be fully explored and other sensations (like noise) matter far more. But I wasn't just amazed by the Rimac's speed on the hillclimb – it also delivered on the subjective elements of how it drives. With so much power to manage yet so much nuance and communication, driving the Nevera R quickly is a huge test of skill, with equally high rewards. Getting the best from it would take time and serious commitment; learning to use the powerful torque vectoring, to trust the electronics, to manage over 2000bhp and hold it on the edge of slip. It's the ultimate numbers car, but so much more at the same time. Getting a glimpse of what it can do, even just for a minute, was a privilege.

Price and rivals

Just 40 Nevera Rs will be built, each with a starting price of €2.3million (c£2million). Even in today’s booming hypercar sphere the Nevera R is one of a kind – there’s no other way to experience the kind of surreal accelerative force it delivers, harnessed with so much control and precision. But there are other flavours of hypercar that tickle different senses, such as the analogue GMA T.50 and extraordinary, uncompromising Aston Martin Valkyrie. Ferrari has joined the party with the F80, McLaren too with the W1, and there’s also the F1-engined Mercedes-AMG One. Choosing between them is an unenviable task, but at this level you can bet on some customers owning most or all of them at once.

Rimac Nevera R specs