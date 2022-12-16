Talking of brakes, the Nevera inevitably features vast carbon ceramic discs with 6-piston callipers at all four corners. Again, these are primarily operated by electronics (although if the e-systems fail they still work conventionally, as does the steering, which is nice to know) and form an integral part of the car’s ability to regenerate power on the move, so getting them to feel natural was never going to be the matter of a moment. In the event, it took Miroslav and his engineers ‘a seriously f***ing long time to get them right’ but as with so many other aspects of the Nevera, the end result is key to the car’s refreshingly analogue-like feel on the move.

However long it took, it was worth it. From the way it stops to the way it steers to the way it goes around corners and, yes, to the absolutely ridiculous way in which it accelerates between those corners – the Rimac Nevera drives like no other road car there has ever been. Ever.

From a pure speed point of view it changes everything. Its acceleration is so total and so immaculate in its clarity that when you put your foot down hard for the first time, your brain struggles for a moment to process what’s going on. It feels like you’ve left a sizable chunk of your conscious mind way behind to begin with. It's so quick, indeed, it makes a 1600bhp Bugatti Chiron Supersport seem positively weedy by comparison. I know this because we had a Chiron SS along with us when I drove the Nevera.

I kept my foot in until about 180mph at one point on a section of road that Rimac had managed to close for our test, and it was still pulling as hard as it does at 50mph. Genuinely. Some years ago I drove a then-contemporary Formula One car around Silverstone, and that was quite punchy in a straight line. But I’m telling you here and now, the Nevera feels quicker than that up to 80-90mph, and every bit as rapid from there on up. The raw numbers would suggest as much, too. Zero to 60mph takes under 1.8sec according to Rimac while 0-100mph takes four seconds flat. The standing quarter comes and goes in just 8.6sec – which is pretty crackers for a road car – and to hit 186mph (300kmh) it needs less than 10 seconds.