Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 2025 review – the ultimate analogue hypercar

The Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 isn’t a car that’s defined by its numbers. At least not in the way that we’ve come to expect with modern hypercars like the Aston Martin Valkyrie, McLaren W1 and Ferrari F80. It isn’t defined by its power (661bhp) or performance figures (GMA doesn’t even quote any acceleration stats). However, there are some numbers that do provide a nice starting point for some of what the extraordinary T.50 is all about.

The first figure is the car’s weight – something that manufacturers often shy away from or obfuscate these days. It tips the scales at just 997kg dry – beating even its spiritual predecessor, the McLaren F1, by 21kg. This extraordinary lightness makes itself felt in so many of the T.50’s attributes. Like a child born into great wealth, this one characteristic sometimes subtly but always necessarily informs so much of its behaviour and sets it apart from so many of its peers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The overall length (4352mm – 6mm shorter than a 987 Boxster) and width (1850mm – just 50m broader than a 987 Boxster) are also pertinent because this is a supercar that feels small and wieldy. It’s a sensation that is helped by the dirver’s central seating position, which not only gives you perfect vision to left and right but also places you a long way forward in the car, so that you feel very much on the tip of the arrow. Even with a passenger either side of you, the staggered pews mean the driver feels unencumbered.

Then there is the way its 4-litre V12 revs. Not only the soaring upper limit north of 12,000rpm but also the rapidity with which it gets there. Our second salient stat is that the engine speed builds at 50,000rpm per second. This is faintly terrifying when you first experience it with a tentative tread on the throttle. The response compared to most other cars is like trying to hit a James Anderson seamer after noodling around patting a beach ball with a paddle.