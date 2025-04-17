‘Paddles are faster’ is no longer an accepted excuse to swerve the manual on your sports car, on evidence of Porsche’s latest Nürburgring lap record. Because if you’re comparing a PDK 992.1 GT3 and a manual 992.2 911 GT3, it’s simply not true.

Traversing the Nordschleife in an incredible 6:56.294, Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister has beaten the time last set by a PDK-equipped 992.1 GT3 by 3.6sec. In doing so, he’s also made a manual 992.2 911 GT3 (with Weissach package) the fastest manual car ever around the Green Hell and surely, by some margin.

Now relegated to second place is the Dodge Viper ACR, which set its 7:01.3 time around the Nordschleife in 2017 on the shorter 20.6km lap. By Porsche’s calculations, that equates to a 7:05.8 on the longer lap of 20.832km that’s now used. That means the latest 992.2 GT3 – not the RS, remember – is close to the equivalent of 10 seconds quicker than the next fastest manual car.

Porsche reckons it would have been, in the words of Bergmeister, ‘a fair few seconds faster with the seven-speed PDK’. Knowing the 992.1 GT3 RS managed a lap of 6:49, we’re curious what their definition of ‘a fair few’ is.