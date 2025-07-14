Extreme BMW M2 prototype is a track pack and not an M2 CSL

BMW has teased a new M Performance package for the M2 but quite unlike the usual suite of slightly more garish but largely unfunctional visuals we’ve become used to, this looks like the real deal.

Called the track day package, BMW has shown off an M2 so-equipped on social media, albeit clad in disguise. Why is it posting about it? Because as you can see from the pictures, the speculation would be rife around this thing if it were spotted circulating the Nürburgring without such an explanation.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Instead, it’s got ahead of any ‘M2 GT3’ or ‘M2 CSL’ rumours that otherwise would have taken over people’s feeds. That being said, would the extra attention not have been a good thing? One for BMW’s marketers…

So what do we actually have, here? Well, it’s an M2 CS with a revised bumper, bonnet and wings, as well as the more subtle standard M2 bootlid, albeit with an enormous swan-neck spoiler mounted atop it. The arches could be a little wider, though that would mean there’s a lot more going on underneath this car than a simple wing’n’splitter job.

This car could feature suspension revisions because BMW hasn’t confirmed otherwise, though that would betray the usual M Performance Parts remit of body parts and trim. As would any increase in engine performance over and above the M2 CS’s already potent 523bhp and 479lb ft power output, which is already bumped compared to the standard M2's 473bhp. BMW claims the M2 CS will get from 0-62mph in 3.8sec and top out at 188mph.

Either way there’s more information still to come, like what downforce this aero kit produces, whether it can be retrofitted to existing M2s and indeed, what the cost will be. It’s expected to be introduced in 2026.