In the end I reach a compromise with myself, nudging the mode selector to Race, but vowing to leave the ESC button well alone. It’s the right decision on both counts. The extra fire and brimstone accessed in Race mode unleashes the Utopia’s full performance, and the more relaxed ESC means it allows a useful and enjoyable amount of over-rotation at the rear wheels while retaining a dependable degree of intervention.

Extending the Utopia through the gears is like riding a rocket. The AMG-designed and hand-built Pagani V12 is far from a screamer – the red line is 6700rpm – but each gear is something to savour. You find yourself mostly working third and fourth, with the occasional foray into fifth and drop down into second. In Race mode the V12’s bellow is harder and more guttural under power and there are all manner of respiratory chuffs and gurgles from the induction systems and turbos when you blend in and out of the throttle. It’s just as entertaining off-throttle, with a bass-heavy artillery fired from the Gatling-gun exhaust on the overrun.

This raw, explosive power is at odds with the Utopia’s seductive shape and refined character, but the precision, poise and illusion of compactness are absolutely of the moment. Supercars of this size used to wear their unwieldiness like a badge of honour, but the latest breed – in particular the hybrid, torque-vectored Lamborghini Revuelto – have changed the game. Paganis have always had a genetic advantage – bone structures formed from titanium-infused carbonfibre and a mechanical purity that swerves the need for complex solutions to mitigate mass – but despite the timeless nature of its objectives, Utopia has moved with the times.

Power-to-weight ratios can be deceiving. In pure numerical terms a 500bhp car weighing a ton is the same as a 2-ton car with 1000bhp, but the two will feel completely different to drive. And so it is with the 1280kg dry (1340kg wet), 852bhp, 811lb ft Utopia, which is trumped by EV hypercars like the Pininfarina Battista, or indeed the Bugatti Chiron, but feels more energised and alert at all times because it has a fraction of their weight to propel, contain or move from left to right.