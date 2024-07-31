Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
The £2.6m Pagani Utopia Roadster is a 217mph drop-top with a manual

The successor to the Pagani Huayra has now lost its roof with the launch of the stunning Utopia Roadster

by: Sam Jenkins
31 Jul 2024
Pagani Utopia Roadster14

Two years since the launch of the Pagani Utopia coupe, Pagani has revealed its drop-top Roadster counterpart ahead of a Monterey Car Week debut next month. The model comes seven years after the Huayra Roadster it replaces, with a significant boost in performance, a fresh design and the option of a manual transmission. Just 130 examples are set to be produced, with prices starting from €3.1m (c£2.6m).

Unlike the Huayra and Zonda that came before it, Pagani says the Utopia was designed with the roadster variant in mind from the outset. Not only has this made it easier to integrate design elements for a more cohesive aesthetic, it’s also helped engineers maintain the performance of the coupe without a roof.

> McLaren F1 v McLaren P1: British hypercar icons go head-to-head

At the Pagani Utopia Roadster's core is the same Mercedes-AMG-derived 6-litre twin-turbocharged V12 as in the coupe, producing an identical 852bhp and 811lb ft of torque – for reference, that’s a whole 108bhp more than the Huayra Roadster. Power is sent to a seven-speed Xtrac automated manual as standard, but unlike its predecessor, a seven-speed manual is also available as an option for those seeking a greater connection with the torque-rich powerplant. Top speed stands at 217mph (limited).

What makes this performance gain even more impressive is the Utopia Roadster’s 1280kg dry kerb weight, identical to the less potent Huayra Roadster and the hardtop Utopia coupe. This is all thanks to milled aluminium components, plenty of carbonfibre and the use of a cutting-edge composite monocoque constructed from Carbo-Titanium and Carbo-Triax.

Pagani Utopia Roadster14

The design is very familiar, with the opening roof seamlessly integrated into the Utopia’s slick silhouette. Customers will receive two roofs, with a hardtop providing the best of both worlds for greater refinement on long journeys and even a large window for added light. The only drawback is that it can’t be stored in the car when it’s not in use, but Pagani has developed a nifty stand to allow customers to put it on display at home as an alternative. More practical is the soft top, which can be stored in a suitcase behind the seats. 

New to the Utopia Roadster are a set of high-tech Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres (265 front, 325 rear), incorporating sensors that communicate with the onboard stability systems to provide even more accurate data for enhanced performance and safety. These are fitted to 21 and 22-inch forged aluminium wheels front and rear, with Brembo 410mm, six-piston front and 390mm four-piston rear brakes part of the package.

Pagani Utopia Roadster14

The cabin is typical Pagani, with an abundance of ultra-premium, hand-stitched leather, carbonfibre and precision milled components to be found throughout. Lift the butterfly doors and you’ll find that the floor mats feature materials designed to reflect that of an outboard boat, with the steering wheel spokes milled from a 43kg block, down to a 1.6kg final component. Some supercars don’t make it easy to travel with luggage, but this shouldn’t be an issue in the Utopia Roadster, with Pagani providing two carbonfibre, leather-wrapped suitcases designed specifically to fit in dedicated compartments next to the engine (in a similar fashion to the items in the McLaren F1) – there are even a pair of garment bags designed to match, which fit neatly behind the headrests.

The Pagani Utopia Roadster will make its public debut at the 2024 Monterey Car Week on August 9 - 18. Just 130 examples are set to be produced, with each buyer paying from €3.1m (c£2.6m).

Pagani Utopia Roadster specs

Engine6-litre twin-turbocharged V12
Power852bhp @ 6000rpm 
Torque811lb ft @ 2800 - 5900rpm
Weight1280kg (dry)
Power-to-weight666bhp/ton
0-62mphTBC
Top speed217mph
Price€3.1m (c£2.6m)
